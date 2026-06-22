Turning Passive Monitoring into Operational Intelligence: The Launch of Kalevon V1.0

Centralized Operations Dashboard

The Finland-registered startup launches Kalevon V1.0 globally with edge AI monitoring, multi-camera analytics, and a one-month free trial.

See Everything. Understand Instantly.” — Kalevon

FINLAND, June 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, many monitoring systems still operate passively. CCTV recordings are commonly stored on local hard drives connected to DVRs (Digital Video Recorders) or NVRs (Network Video Recorders), where footage is mainly used for retrospective review after incidents occur.While this approach has been widely adopted for years, it also creates several limitations. Organizations often face difficulties monitoring multiple cameras simultaneously, responding quickly to incidents, or extracting meaningful operational insight from large volumes of video data. In many cases, surveillance systems function only as recording tools rather than active operational intelligence systems.At the same time, operational requirements continue to evolve. Modern organizations increasingly require monitoring systems that support both operational management and security in real time. This includes detecting operational risks, identifying workflow bottlenecks, monitoring production activities, improving situational awareness, and enabling centralized visibility across multiple locations for continuous 24/7 monitoring.This gap is what motivated the development of Kalevon, an AI-powered edge video analytics platform designed to transform surveillance data into operational insight. The platform is being developed under Kalevon Oy, a Finland-registered company founded by A. Oki Mualim.From the beginning, Kalevon was built with a long-term vision of creating accessible and scalable AI-powered operational intelligence solutions for global industries. The startup journey itself was built step by step through continuous experimentation, development, optimization, and adaptation while operating with limited capital and resources.Rather than waiting for ideal conditions, the team focused on building gradually, validating directly in operational environments, and continuously refining the platform based on practical implementation challenges. Along the way, Kalevon received support from Amazon Web Services (AWS), along with branding collaboration from Gizalab and engineering support from Kodelokus, which helped accelerate development and infrastructure readiness throughout the process.In June 2026, Kalevon officially announced the global launch of Kalevon V1.0. The launch itself was intentionally delayed beyond the original timeline to ensure the platform was better prepared for broader international adoption, including integration with global payment systems and VAT support infrastructure.The current version operates as a Video Management System (VMS) platform with multi-camera monitoring capabilities and scalable edge AI integration. Kalevon V1.0 is currently available globally as a paid service with a one-month free trial.The platform supports a growing range of operational intelligence functions, including anomaly awareness, workflow monitoring, operational pattern analysis, and real-time identification of situations requiring immediate attention. The goal is not only to improve visibility, but also to help organizations respond faster and make better operational decisions through actionable insights.Most importantly, Kalevon is not only being developed conceptually. The platform has gone through early validation in operational environments, including implementations with companies in the oil & gas sector as well as commercial businesses such as cafés. These early deployments helped refine the platform to better address real-world operational challenges rather than purely theoretical scenarios.Several organizations have also expressed interest in Kalevon and its future analytics capabilities ahead of broader market expansion, particularly in areas related to operational monitoring, intelligent surveillance, and AI-powered situational awareness.And this is only the beginning. The team continues expanding the Kalevon ecosystem through operational support improvements, including helpdesk services, knowledge base infrastructure, user experience enhancements, and next-generation computer vision analytics modules designed for increasingly complex operational environments.Looking further ahead, Kalevon is also preparing Kalevon Atlas, a future geospatial intelligence initiative focused on integrating spatial analytics, satellite-based monitoring, mapping technologies, and operational intelligence into a broader AI-powered ecosystem.

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