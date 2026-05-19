TruGen AI Launches Clara AI SDR, an AI Teammate That Converts Website Traffic Into Qualified Sales Pipeline

Clara AI SDR converts website visitors into qualified sales pipeline in real time.

Clara engages inbound website visitors in real time, delivers product demos, qualifies leads, and books meetings automatically without expanding SDR headcount.

Clara enables companies to engage every inbound visitor immediately, qualify demand automatically, and convert website traffic into pipeline at scale.” — Hemanth Kumar, CEO of TruGen AI.

NY, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- TruGen AI today announced the general availability of Clara AI SDR , an AI Sales Development Representative (AI SDR) designed to help organizations convert inbound website traffic into qualified sales pipeline through real- time conversational engagement.As inbound buyer journeys become increasingly self- directed, sales teams face growing pressure to engage prospects instantly rather than relying on delayed follow- ups, forms, and limited business- hour coverage. Industry research consistently shows that inbound conversion rates decline significantly as response times increase.TruGen AI says Clara was built specifically to solve that gap.Unlike traditional chatbots or static product tours, Clara conducts adaptive two- way sales conversations tailored to each visitor’s role, industry, and intent. Clara can answer product questions, deliver personalized demos, qualify prospects, handle objections, and automatically schedule meetings with human sales teams - operating continuously across time zones and languages.“The best sales rep never sleeps, never misses a lead, and never delivers an off- brand pitch,” said Hemanth Kumar, CEO of TruGen AI.According to TruGen AI, early Clara deployments have shown significant increases in visitor- to- meeting conversion rates compared to traditional form- based workflows, alongside meaningful reductions in pipeline generation costs.Most B2B organizations invest heavily in generating inbound traffic, yet the majority of visitors leave without ever speaking to sales. Scheduling delays, fragmented tooling, and manual qualification workflows often create friction at the exact moment buyer intent is highest.Clara replaces that workflow with live AI engagement.When a visitor arrives on a Clara- powered website, Clara initiates a personalized conversation instantly - guiding prospects through tailored demos, identifying buying intent, answering questions in real time, and routing qualified opportunities directly into sales calendars and CRM systems.Key Clara AI SDR Capabilities:• Real-time website visitor engagement• Personalized AI-driven product demos• Automated lead qualification and routing• Adaptive objection handling• 24/7 meeting scheduling• Multilingual sales conversations• Native CRM synchronization• Autonomous follow-up workflows• Live participation across video conferencing platformsClara integrates natively with HubSpot, Salesforce, Zoom, Google Meet, Microsoft Teams, Slack, calendaring systems, and broader revenue operations workflows through an API- first architecture.Use cases include B2B SaaS, enterprise software, cybersecurity, healthcare technology, IT services, and organizations managing high inbound demo volume across global markets.Persistent Organizational Sales Memory -TruGen AI says Clara’s long- term advantage is its ability to accumulate organizational sales knowledge over time.Institutional knowledge - including successful demo paths, qualification patterns, objection handling strategies, and buyer signals - becomes part of a persistent intelligence layer that improves future sales conversations across the organization.“In many organizations, sales knowledge walks out the door when employees leave,” Kumar said. “Clara continuously learns from every interaction, allowing companies to build a compounding sales intelligence layer that strengthens over time.”Clara is built on TruGen AI’s broader AI Workforce platform, which enables enterprises to deploy autonomous AI Teammates across sales, customer engagement, operations, and support workflows.The platform combines conversational voice, workflow execution, organizational memory, enterprise integrations, and live collaboration capabilities into AI systems capable of participating directly in operational business processes.Availability - Clara AI SDR is available immediately through https://ClaraSDR.ai About TruGen AI - TruGen AI is an AI Workforce company building AI Teammates - intelligent digital workers designed to execute operational workflows across sales, support, and enterprise functions. TruGen AI systems combine conversational voice, workflow automation, memory, and real- time collaboration capabilities to help organizations scale operational execution with AI.TruGen AI supports enterprise deployment requirements including SOC 2, HIPAA, ISO 27001, and GDPR compliance.Website: https://trugen.ai

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