Senator Wiener’s Mourns Victims of San Diego Mosque Shooting

SAN FRANCISCO – Senator Scott Wiener (D-San Francisco) released the following statement in response to the shooting of three people outside a mosque in San Diego:

“My heart goes out to the Muslim community in San Diego and across California in the wake of this horrific shooting. Islamophobia has no place in our state, and with bigoted attacks on the rise against Muslims and many other communities, it’s more important than ever that we band together in solidarity to condemn hatred and violence against any of our communities.

“We’ve worked for years to provide state budget resources to protect religious and community organizations, including Muslim communities, from attacks. That funding is more critical than ever, and I urge at-risk organizations to apply to the Nonprofit Security Grant program.”

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