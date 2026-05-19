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The Business Research Company's Plastic Dollies for Crates Market: Analysis of Future Demand and Leading Key Players Through 2030

Expected to grow to $1.5 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 19, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The plastic dollies for crates market has shown impressive development recently, driven by various factors linked to logistics and industrial needs. As businesses continue to expand their warehousing and distribution capabilities, understanding the market’s current status and future outlook becomes essential. Let’s explore the market size, growth drivers, key regional insights, and emerging trends shaping this sector through 2026 and beyond.

Plastic Dollies for Crates Market Size and Growth Expectations

The market for plastic dollies used with crates has experienced solid growth and is projected to continue this trend. It is expected to rise from $1.14 billion in 2025 to $1.2 billion in 2026, reaching a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.5%. Historically, this expansion has been fueled by increasing demand in warehousing and logistics, the growth of retail and food and beverage operations, wider adoption of standardized plastic dollies, industrial material handling needs, and a focus on workplace safety.

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Looking further ahead, the market is set to grow even more robustly, reaching a value of $1.5 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 5.8%. Growth during this forecast period is expected to be driven by automation technologies in warehouses, the integration of smart logistics systems, increasing demand for customizable plastic dollies, the emphasis on sustainability and recyclable materials, and the rise of e-commerce and last-mile delivery services. Emerging trends likely to influence the market include ergonomic design improvements, use of lightweight yet durable materials, modular and collapsible dolly formats, seamless integration with automated material handling, and hygienic, easy-to-clean surface designs.

Understanding Plastic Dollies for Crates and Their Role

Plastic dollies designed for crates are essentially wheeled platforms that enable the safe and efficient movement of stacked crates within various facilities. Made from tough plastic materials, these dollies offer strength, the ability to bear heavy loads, and resistance to moisture and chemicals. Their primary function is to streamline material handling by minimizing manual lifting requirements and boosting productivity in workplaces such as warehouses, factories, and distribution centers.

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Key Market Driver: The Surge in E-commerce Logistics

One of the foremost factors propelling the plastic dollies for crates market is the escalating demand within e-commerce logistics. This demand encompasses the increased need for transportation, warehousing, order fulfillment, and last-mile delivery services that support online retail operations. As online shopping surges, businesses require faster order processing, more efficient storage solutions, and streamlined delivery systems. Plastic dollies provide critical support by enabling smooth movement of goods within warehouses and distribution hubs, enhancing handling speed, reducing labor effort, and improving overall operational efficiency. For example, in August 2025, the United States Census Bureau reported that U.S. retail e-commerce sales for the second quarter of 2025, adjusted for seasonal factors, reached $304.2 billion—a 1.4% increase compared to the previous quarter. This continuing growth in e-commerce logistics is a key factor driving market expansion.

Key Market Driver: Growing Adoption of Industrial Automation

Another significant growth catalyst for the plastic dollies for crates market is the rising integration of industrial automation. Industrial automation involves using control systems, robotics, and advanced technologies to carry out manufacturing and logistics tasks with minimal human input. The push toward automation is driven by the need for enhanced operational efficiency across manufacturing floors, where automated systems streamline production and reduce labor costs. This shift results in higher volumes of goods requiring organized movement and storage, boosting demand for robust material handling solutions like plastic dollies. For instance, the World Robotics report by the International Federation of Robotics highlighted that in 2022 there were 553,052 industrial robots installed in factories worldwide, reflecting a 5% year-over-year increase. This growing industrial automation trend directly supports market growth for plastic dollies.

Regional Perspectives on the Plastic Dollies Market

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the plastic dollies for crates market, reflecting its maturity and extensive industrial infrastructure. However, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period, driven by expanding manufacturing, logistics sectors, and increasing e-commerce activity. The market report covers a wide range of regions including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a global overview of market developments and regional growth opportunities.

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