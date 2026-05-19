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The Business Research Company's The Peripheral Intravascular Lithotripsy Market is Projected to Reach $2.38 Billion by 2030, Growing at a CAGR of 13.1%

Expected to grow to $2.39 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.1%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 19, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The peripheral intravascular lithotripsy market is gaining significant momentum as it addresses a critical need in treating calcified arterial conditions. With growing awareness and technological advancements, this sector is poised for substantial growth in the coming years. Below is an overview of the market’s current status, key drivers, regional dynamics, and future outlook.

Peripheral Intravascular Lithotripsy Market Size and Growth Expectations

The peripheral intravascular lithotripsy market has experienced rapid expansion recently. Its valuation is projected to rise from $1.29 billion in 2025 to $1.46 billion in 2026, marking a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.9%. This historical growth is mainly driven by the increasing prevalence of peripheral artery disease, widespread use of traditional angioplasty methods, a growing elderly population, heightened demand for safer vascular treatments, and the expansion of cardiovascular departments within hospitals.

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Looking ahead, the market is expected to surge further, reaching $2.39 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 13.1%. The accelerating growth during this forecast period is attributed to the wider adoption of intravascular lithotripsy devices, integration with cutting-edge imaging technologies, rising demand for precise vascular therapies, the growth of ambulatory surgical centers, and ongoing investments in next-generation IVL catheters. Key trends shaping the market include a move towards minimally invasive treatments, advancements in catheter design, incorporation of imaging systems, personalized plaque management, and real-time monitoring during procedures.

Explaining Peripheral Intravascular Lithotripsy and Its Applications

Peripheral intravascular lithotripsy is a minimally invasive technique specifically designed to manage calcified plaque buildup in peripheral arteries, often found in the legs. This procedure utilizes sonic pressure waves transmitted through a specialized balloon catheter to break apart hardened calcium deposits within arterial walls. By modifying this severe calcification, the technique enhances blood flow and facilitates safer, more effective balloon angioplasty or stent placement, improving patient outcomes.

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Key Factors Fueling Growth in the Peripheral Intravascular Lithotripsy Market

A primary factor propelling market growth is the rising incidence of cardiovascular diseases worldwide. Cardiovascular conditions, such as coronary heart disease, stroke, heart failure, and arrhythmias, affect the heart and blood vessels, with risk increasing significantly as populations age—especially those over 65 years old. Peripheral intravascular lithotripsy plays a vital role in managing these diseases by safely breaking down calcified arterial plaques, improving vessel flexibility, and enhancing blood circulation to minimize ischemic complications.

The growing burden of cardiovascular disease is evident in real-world data; for example, in February 2025, the Joint Strategic Needs Assessment from a UK-based community health center reported an increase in cardiovascular-related deaths in Blackpool—from 178 in 2022 to 185 in 2023. This trend highlights the urgent need for effective treatments like IVL, which in turn drives market expansion.

Regional Leaders and Emerging Markets in Peripheral Intravascular Lithotripsy

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the peripheral intravascular lithotripsy market, reflecting its advanced healthcare infrastructure and early adoption of innovative technologies. Meanwhile, the Asia-Pacific region is predicted to experience the fastest growth during the forecast period, supported by rising healthcare investments, expanding patient populations, and improving access to cutting-edge vascular treatments. The market report covers other important regions including South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive global perspective.

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