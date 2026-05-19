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Ozone Sterilization Systems Market to Hit $2.12 Billion by 2030, Says The Business Research Company

Expected to grow to $2.12 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.3%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 19, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The ozone sterilization systems market is gaining considerable traction as the demand for efficient and eco-friendly disinfection solutions rises globally. With increasing health concerns and stricter regulatory measures, this market is set to experience significant growth in the coming years. Let’s explore the current market size, the driving factors, regional trends, and the technologies shaping this industry.

Market Size and Growth Outlook for the Ozone Sterilization Systems Market

The ozone sterilization systems market has expanded notably in recent years. It is projected to grow from $1.36 billion in 2025 to $1.49 billion in 2026, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.1%. This historical growth has been driven by factors such as the rising incidence of hospital-acquired infections, growing awareness of environmentally friendly sterilization techniques, stricter food safety regulations, expansion of healthcare infrastructure, and heightened demand for rapid disinfection technologies.

Looking ahead, the market is expected to continue its robust expansion, reaching $2.12 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 9.3%. Future growth will be supported by increased investments in smart disinfection systems, wider adoption of automated and connected sterilization equipment, growth in pharmaceutical and biotech sectors, rising demand for sustainable sanitation technologies, and stronger regulatory frameworks for infection control. Key trends during this period include a surge in portable ozone sterilization system usage, preference for chemical-free disinfection methods, integration of automated sterilization chambers, expanded ozone applications in water treatment, and a focus on high-capacity industrial ozone systems.

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Understanding Ozone Sterilization Systems and Their Function

Ozone sterilization systems utilize ozone gas to eliminate a broad range of microorganisms such as bacteria, viruses, fungi, and other pathogens from surfaces, air, or water. The process works by oxidizing the cell walls of these harmful microorganisms, effectively destroying their structure and rendering them inactive. These systems offer a chemical-free and environmentally safe sterilization approach with rapid and wide-ranging antimicrobial effects, making them highly effective for various sterilization needs.

Hospital Acquired Infections as a Key Growth Driver for the Ozone Sterilization Systems Market

One of the primary factors boosting the ozone sterilization systems market is the rising prevalence of hospital-acquired infections (HAIs). HAIs are infections that patients contract during medical treatment within healthcare facilities. The increasing use of invasive procedures and medical devices has led to a higher risk of pathogen entry and infection development. Ozone sterilization systems help to mitigate this risk by thoroughly disinfecting medical equipment, surfaces, and air in healthcare environments, thereby enhancing patient safety and reducing infection transmission rates.

For instance, in May 2024, the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy (CIDRAP) reported that nearly 4.3 million patients in hospitals across the European Union and European Economic Area acquired at least one healthcare-associated infection annually during 2022 and 2023. This significant prevalence underscores the urgent need for effective sterilization technologies, which in turn fuels the ozone sterilization systems market growth.

View the full ozone sterilization systems market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/ozone-sterilization-systems-market-report?utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=May_PR

Regional Landscape and Emerging Opportunities in the Ozone Sterilization Systems Market

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the ozone sterilization systems market. However, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period. The regional analysis in the market report covers key areas including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive perspective on regional market trends and growth potential.

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