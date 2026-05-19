AMMWEC Condemns Deadly Attack on Islamic Center of San Diego

WASHINGTON DC, DC, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The American Muslim & Multifaith Women’s Empowerment Council (AMMWEC) strongly condemns the deadly attack on the Islamic Center of San Diego.AMMWEC mourns with the families of the victims, the San Diego Muslim community, and all Americans who believe that houses of worship must remain sacred spaces of peace, prayer, and refuge.“An attack on any house of worship is an attack on the very foundation of religious freedom in America,” said Anila Ali, President of AMMWEC. “Whether it is a mosque, synagogue, church, temple, or gurdwara, every person must be able to pray without fear. We condemn this horrific act in the strongest possible terms and stand with the victims, their families, and the Islamic Center of San Diego.”AMMWEC also expresses gratitude to the San Diego Police Department, emergency responders, federal law enforcement, mosque security personnel, and all public safety officials who responded swiftly to protect lives and secure the community.As a Muslim and Multifaith women-led organization committed to fighting hate, antisemitism, anti-Muslim bigotry, and all forms of extremism, AMMWEC calls on Americans of every faith and background to reject the cycle of hatred and stand together in defense of religious liberty.Media Contact: AMMWECinfo@ammwec.org

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