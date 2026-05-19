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The Business Research Company's Oncology Treatment Tourism Market: Analysis of Future Demand and Leading Key Players by 2030

Expected to grow to $11.54 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.6%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 19, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The oncology treatment tourism sector has been rapidly evolving as patients increasingly seek advanced cancer care beyond their home countries. This growth is driven by several factors, including rising cancer rates worldwide and the search for affordable, high-quality treatments. Let’s explore the current market size, key growth drivers, regional insights, and prominent trends shaping this specialized healthcare travel industry.

Oncology Treatment Tourism Market Size and Growth Outlook

The oncology treatment tourism market has experienced significant expansion in recent years. It is projected to increase from $6.99 billion in 2025 to $7.71 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.4%. This earlier surge is largely fueled by the rising incidence of cancer globally, the high cost of cancer treatments in developed nations, limited access to advanced therapies locally, improvements in medical tourism infrastructure, and growing awareness among patients about international treatment options. Looking ahead, the market is expected to reach $11.54 billion by 2030, with a slightly higher CAGR of 10.6%. Future growth will be supported by greater adoption of personalized cancer therapies, expanded insurance coverage for cross-border care, increased investment in specialized cancer centers, demand for reduced treatment wait times, and enhanced cooperation among global healthcare providers.

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Factors Accelerating Growth in Oncology Treatment Tourism

Cancer prevalence is one of the primary factors driving the expansion of oncology treatment tourism. Cancer, a disease marked by uncontrolled cell growth and potential spread to other organs, is becoming more common due to aging populations that face greater genetic mutation risks over time. Treatment tourism enables patients to access cutting-edge therapies, expert oncologists, and innovative protocols not always available in their home countries. This access not only lowers medical costs and shortens waiting periods but also provides comprehensive care packages that improve treatment continuity and outcomes. For example, the World Health Organization announced in February 2024 that over 35 million new cancer cases are expected by 2050—a 77% rise from 20 million cases reported in 2022—highlighting the urgent need for expanded oncology treatment options worldwide.

Additional Elements Boosting the Oncology Treatment Tourism Market

Apart from rising cancer rates, other key factors contribute to this market’s growth. The increasing global infrastructure for medical tourism supports easier patient navigation and access to international cancer care. Additionally, awareness about global treatment options continues to grow, empowering patients to seek specialized care abroad. These developments help reduce barriers related to cost, access, and quality, making cross-border cancer treatment a viable alternative for many.

View the full oncology treatment tourism market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/oncology-treatment-tourism-market-report?utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=May_PR

Regional Dynamics in the Global Oncology Treatment Tourism Market

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the oncology treatment tourism market, reflecting its advanced healthcare infrastructure and extensive patient outflow for specialized care. Meanwhile, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period. The report covers multiple regions including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a broad view of global market trends and regional growth prospects.

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