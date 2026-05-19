One Water Systems Highlights ELITE 15 Whole House Water Filtration System with Integrated Salt Free Water Softener

The ELITE 15 system was developed to support whole house water filtration while helping address common hard water concerns through integrated salt free water softener technology.” — Kevin Worsfold , Founder of One Water Systems

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- One Water Systems , a California-based provider of residential water treatment solutions, is highlighting the features of its ELITE 15 whole house water filtration system, which includes integrated salt free water softener technology designed to address common residential water quality concerns.As awareness around water quality and hard water conditions continues to grow throughout Southern California, many homeowners are seeking long-term solutions that support improved water quality while reducing maintenance requirements associated with traditional systems.Hard water conditions are common in many residential areas and may contribute to mineral buildup on plumbing fixtures, household appliances, and water surfaces. Homeowners also continue to evaluate filtration systems designed to support water clarity, taste, and overall household water use.The ELITE 15 whole house water filtration system offered by One Water Systems is designed to provide residential water treatment throughout the home environment. The system incorporates salt free water softener technology intended to help reduce the effects commonly associated with hard water conditions without the use of traditional salt-based processes.In addition, the ELITE 15 system includes cartridge free water filtration technology designed to reduce ongoing maintenance requirements associated with conventional filter replacement systems. The company also provides in-home water testing services to help homeowners better understand local water conditions and evaluate suitable treatment options based on household needs.One Water Systems, based in Carlsbad, California, continues to provide residential water treatment systems designed to support cleaner and more reliable water for homeowners throughout Southern California.About One Water SystemsFounded in 2003 by Kevin Worsfold, One Water Systems is a Southern California-based company specializing in whole house water filtration and conditioning systems. With a focus on eco-friendly, maintenance-free technology, the company has earned a reputation for excellence through personalized consultations, professional installations, and outstanding customer care.Today, One Water Systems proudly serves thousands of households across San Diego, Orange, Riverside, and Los Angeles counties, helping families enjoy safer, cleaner water while protecting the environment.Media Contact:One Water Systems760-994-4795info@onewatersystems.comLocal Partner:MyCommunity.Today (MYCT)Tel: 1 877 I Go MYCTEmail: info@mycommunity.today

Salt Free Water Softener | Cartridge Free Water Filtration | Whole House Water Filtration

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