The Gait Biometrics Market is projected to grow to USD 2.16 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 13.5%

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The Business Research Company’s Gait Biometrics Global Market Report 2026 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

The Business Research Company’s Gait Biometrics Global Market Report 2026 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 19, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The gait biometrics sector is attracting increasing attention as security and identification technologies evolve. By analyzing unique walking patterns, this technology offers a novel approach to identity verification that promises enhanced accuracy and convenience. Let’s explore the current market size, the driving forces behind its expansion, regional leadership, and emerging trends shaping its future.

Market Size and Growth Projections for the Gait Biometrics Market

The gait biometrics market has experienced rapid expansion recently. It is projected to grow from $1.15 billion in 2025 to $1.3 billion in 2026, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.3%. The historical growth can be linked to increasing global security concerns, the rising demand for advanced surveillance systems, expanded video monitoring infrastructure, wider adoption of biometric authentication methods, and heightened government investments to enhance public safety.

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Looking ahead, this market is expected to surge further, reaching $2.16 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 13.5%. This anticipated growth is driven by factors such as the rising use of AI-powered identity verification systems, the development of smart city initiatives, greater integration with Internet of Things (IoT)-enabled security networks, increased demand for contactless and remote identification methods, and advancements in edge computing for biometric data processing. Notable trends include the growing use of contactless biometric authentication, multi-modal biometric system integration, extended surveillance distances, smart city infrastructure deployment, and improvements in motion analysis algorithms that boost accuracy.

Understanding Gait Biometrics as a Behavioral Identification Method

Gait biometrics is a behavioral technology that identifies or verifies individuals by analyzing their distinctive walking patterns. It examines features like body movements, stride length, walking speed, posture, and coordination of limbs, creating a unique gait signature. This method can be applied remotely through video sensors without requiring physical contact or active participation from the subject. Such characteristics make gait biometrics particularly useful for surveillance and security scenarios, either as an independent identification tool or combined with other biometric modalities.

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Initial Factors Propelling Gait Biometrics Market Growth

One of the main factors driving gait biometrics market growth is the increasing prevalence of identity theft and fraud. These crimes involve unauthorized use or theft of personal, financial, or sensitive data for malicious purposes, leading to financial losses, security breaches, and damage to an individual’s reputation. As the digitalization of personal information intensifies, more sensitive data is stored and transmitted online, heightening vulnerability to cybercrime and unauthorized access.

How Security Concerns Boost Demand for Gait Biometrics

Gait biometrics presents a secure, non-intrusive identity verification method that is difficult to fake, based on an individual’s unique walking style. For example, in 2023, ID Resolution, LLC, a U.S.-based identity protection and fraud resolution firm, reported that over 15 million adults in the United States had fallen victim to identity theft and fraud. The rising incidence of such crimes underscores the growing need for advanced biometric solutions like gait recognition, fueling market expansion.

Regional Leadership and Growth in the Gait Biometrics Market

In 2025, North America held the largest share in the gait biometrics market, demonstrating strong adoption of biometric technologies and robust security infrastructure. Meanwhile, the Asia-Pacific region is forecasted to be the fastest-growing market during the coming years. The market report covers key regions including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive overview of global trends and regional performance.

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