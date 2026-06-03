Search For Hire Provides Specialist Recruitment for SEO, Paid Media, and Social Media Roles

MANCHESTER, UNITED KINGDOM, June 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Search For Hire , the specialist recruitment firm previously known as SEO For Hire, focuses mainly on connecting digital marketing agencies and in-house brand teams with mid to senior-level talent across SEO, PPC, Paid Media, and Paid Social disciplines.Operating at searchforhire.com , having migrated from its earlier domain seoforhire.co, the firm restricts its remit to leadership-level placements within search and performance marketing functions. Typical roles handled include SEO Managers, Heads of Paid Media, Directors of Paid Social, and Paid Search Specialists at digital marketing agencies and digital-first brands.Search For Hire applies a structured, research-led recruitment methodology. The process begins with a briefing stage in which the firm works with the hiring company to align on role requirements, team dynamics, and success criteria. Candidate sourcing then follows, supported by an AI-enhanced vetting process designed to assess capability against role-specific performance standards rather than résumé content alone.The firm operates internationally, with a client base spanning agencies and brands across the United States and the United Kingdom. The portfolio includes both fast-scaling agencies and established digital-first brands. Clients and placements referenced on the company website include Rankings.io, Semrush, Sage, and Backlinko.The Search For Hire identity reflects a wider scope of operation compared with its previous positioning as SEO For Hire. While SEO recruitment remains a central pillar of the business, the current remit encompasses Paid Media and Paid Social specialisms, addressing client demand for senior talent across the full search and social marketing function rather than within SEO alone.According to information published on the company website, Search For Hire provides a one-year placement guarantee, under which a replacement candidate is sourced at no additional fee if a placement leaves the role within twelve months of joining. The firm's stated target for time from signed contract to offer accepted is 25 days.Alongside its recruitment activity, Search For Hire publishes industry content, case studies, and analysis aimed at agency leaders and in-house marketing decision-makers building or scaling search and social media marketing teams.Search For Hire, previously SEO For Hire, is a specialist recruitment firm focused on mid to senior-level placements within SEO, Paid Media, and Social Media marketing for digital marketing agencies and digital-first brands in the United States and the United Kingdom.For further information on senior search marketing recruitment services, visit https://www.searchforhire.com/

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