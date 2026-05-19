Investing Platform Heads to Capital 2026 as Budget Shake-Up Opens New Door for Property Investors

SYDNEY, NEW SOUTH WALES, AUSTRALIA, May 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Investing Platform will be on the floor at Capital 2026 this Thursday, as the Sydney-based investment platform brings a fresh pipeline of residential development opportunities to Australia's flagship private capital event. Powered by Wholesale Investor and Capital HQ, the two-day showcase at the Hilton Sydney draws over 750 family offices, fund managers, and high-net-worth investors, the full weight of Australia's private markets in one room.The timing couldn't be sharper. Last week's Federal Budget dropped a significant policy shift for property investors: from 1 July 2027, negative gearing on established residential properties will be wound back, while new builds keep the full tax treatment, plus added CGT flexibility at the time of sale. For investors, the read-through is straightforward: capital that once chased established properties for tax efficiency now has a structural reason to flow into new residential supply instead.‘This is a rotation story,’ said Adnan & Adam, co-founders of Investing Platform. ‘The policy doesn’t kill investor appetite; it merely redirects it. New residential development is a bolthole protected from the policy changes, and that’s exactly what we’re bringing to the table at Capital 2026.’Adnan Tanveer and co-founder Adam Newman have spent the past year building Investing Platform, designed to connect investors with curated property and alternative investment opportunities. The platform currently lists a range of residential developments across New South Wales, with price ranges spanning A$655k to A$4.95M across the portfolio.The conference itself is built around four macro tailwinds driving Australian private markets in 2026: the private credit boom, ASX small cap momentum, the great wealth transfer across private equity, and rising demand for direct real asset exposure. Data from Wholesale Investor's 2026 Investor Sentiment Survey saw 42 per cent of family offices now actively allocating to alternatives, with appetite for high-conviction deal flow at multi-year highs.Treasury modelling backs the housing thesis: the budget reforms are projected to add around 75,000 new owner-occupiers over the next decade, with investor demand pivoting firmly toward new supply. Investing Platform will be presenting opportunities aligned with that outlook to attendees on the second day of the conference.‘The people in that room will have navigated every cycle this market has thrown at them,’ said Newman. ‘They know a structural shift when they see one. We’re there to show them where the opportunity sits.’Tanveer & Newman hold MBAs from Sydney Business School. With a combined two decades worth of financial services experience.Investing Platform serves investors as defined under the Corporations Act 2001.About Capital 2026 Capital 2026 takes place 21–22 May 2026 at the Hilton Sydney, powered by Wholesale Investor and Capital HQ. Networking drinks are held on the evening of 22 May.About Investing Platform Investing Platform is a Sydney-based investment platform connecting wholesale investors with curated property and alternative investment opportunities, led by co-founders Adnan Tanveer and Adam Newman with over 20 years of combined financial services experience and $180M in facilitated transactions.Disclaimer: This press release contains forward-looking statements based on current assumptions and expectations. Actual results may differ materially due to risks, uncertainties, and factors beyond the Company's control. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update or revise these statements except as required by applicable law. For financial services products Investing Platform only provides general advice.Media Contact Investing Platform | Press Team, info@ investingplatform .com.au, Suite 3, 1 Box Road, Caringbah NSW 2229 www.investingplatform.com.au

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.