Collectible Gaming Universe ÆRTHLINGS Launches Kickstarter: Taking Them Global & Launching New 'Ascension' Series

Kickstarter sees launch of new Ascension Series

ÆRTHLINGS has launched its Kickstarter campaign, introducing its new Ascension Series; 24 never-before-seen species, into the world of ÆRTHLINGS.

ÆRTHLINGS was created to make collecting feel alive again. We wanted to combine the joy of unboxing and collecting with an expansive game world where every figure has real utility and personality.” — Justin Kifer, CEO of Modern Games, creators of ÆRTHLINGS

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ÆRTHLINGS has launched its Kickstarter campaign introducing its new Ascension Series; 24 never-before-seen species , into the world of ÆRTHLINGS. The campaign marks the beginning of an ambitious new chapter for the franchise, with funding set to help bring the world of ÆRTHLINGS to a global audience.Combining the excitement of mystery-box collectibles with interactive gameplay, ÆRTHLINGS transforms every physical fig into a playable in-game character through a simple scan using the free ÆRTHLINGS app on iOS and Android. Each collectible unlocks a unique character with its own attacks, abilities, upgrades and playstyle, creating an experience that blends toy collecting, gaming and community-driven world building. Players trade their physical figs to grow their collections in game, level up existing characters and create real world trade LINEAGES, a revolutionary form of social play for collectors and gaming.The new Ascension Series, featuring 24 brand-new species, is set within a dangerous world of ice and fire ruled by the ancient Polara and Volcrys Species. Players will explore new biomes, battle hordes of MOONLINGS, unlock resources, customize their worlds and take on challenges in the all-new Spire of Ascension. The campaign will support the development of ÆRTHLINGS for PC , alongside expanded gameplay experiences including deeper world-building, new quests, fresh characters and entirely new biomes, including a community-inspired Banana Biome. Fans backing the Kickstarter will also gain access to some of the rarest ÆRTHLINGS ever released, including six exclusive figures featuring two brand-new shiny Legendary characters available only through the campaign.Unlike traditional collectibles that remain on display shelves, every ÆRTHLING fig acts as a gateway into a constantly evolving digital universe where collections grow, evolve and connect players globally.“ÆRTHLINGS was created to make collecting feel alive again,” said Justin Kifer, CEO of Modern Games, creators of ÆRTHLINGS . “We wanted to combine the joy of unboxing and collecting with an expansive game world where every figure has real meaning, utility and personality.”“We’ve built an incredible community around ÆRTHLINGS already and this Kickstarter is about taking that world to the next level,” Kifer added. “The campaign will help us expand ÆRTHLINGS globally, introduce the brand-new Ascension Series, develop the game for PC and create deeper adventures with new characters, biomes and gameplay experiences for fans to explore. We’re also excited to reward our earliest supporters with exclusive collectibles that will only ever be available through the Kickstarter campaign.”The Kickstarter campaign will also offer exclusive rewards, like limited, Seed Series figs, digital add-ons, cosmetics and collectible merchandise for backers. It will be the first time global fans can access the original Genesis Series.The Genesis Collection marked the beginning of the ÆRTHLINGS universe, first unleashed across Australia and New Zealand, before capturing the attention of tens of thousands of new fans at PAX East in the United States. It was the start of the first scans, trades, LINEAGES and MUTÆTIONS, introducing players to a collectible experience where every figure held a deeper connection to an evolving digital world. As the adventure unfolded, players joined the mission to rebuild the fractured world of ÆRTH, uncover hidden CHONKS, battle invading MOONLINGS and grow collections that became something far greater than what came in the box. What started as a collection quickly became a community and the beginning of a much bigger mission.The ÆRTHLINGS Kickstarter campaign is live now and can be found here.

ÆRTHLINGS blends toy collecting, gaming and community-driven world building

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