Mark Moll Promoted

FORSYTH, Ga. – The Georgia Department of Corrections (GDC) Commissioner Tyrone Oliver announced the promotion of Mark Moll, Senior Manager of Special Operations to Deputy Director of Special Operations effective May 16, 2026. As Deputy Director, Moll will be responsible for assisting the agency’s Special Operations Director in Fire and Life Services, Transportation and Special Operations units.

“Mark has been a dedicated and dependable leader in each position he has held during his 31 years as part of the GDC team,” said Commissioner Oliver. “We are confident that he will take on this new role as Deputy Director with dedication and a strong commitment to excellence."

A veteran of the United States Marine Corps, Moll joined the GDC in 1995 as a Drill Instructor for the Intensive Therapeutic Program at Valdosta State Prison (SP), and in 1996, he joined the Tactical Squad. In 2001, he was promoted to Trainer, and in 2012, he was promoted to Senior Manager of Special Operations, where he currently serves.

Moll earned his Master’s Degree in Public Safety Administration from Columbus State University and a Bachelor’s Degree in Criminal Justice. His departmental training consists of Basic Correctional Officer Training, Correctional Leadership Institute, Professional Management Program through Columbus State University, Basic Law Enforcement Training Course, and POST Instructor Training.

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About the Georgia Department of Corrections (GDC)

The Georgia Department of Corrections (GDC) has one of the largest prison systems in the U.S. and is responsible for supervising approximately 49,000 state prisoners. It is the largest law enforcement agency in the state with approximately 9,000 employees. For more information on the GDC, call 478-992-5247 or visit http://www.gdc.georgia.gov.