California secures federal assistance to support response to Sandy Fire in Ventura County

The fast-moving Sandy Fire ignited on May 18, 2026, just after 10 a.m. near Sandy Avenue in Ventura County. More than 1,364 acres have burned, threatening several communities in Simi Valley and forcing the evacuation of more than 10,000 homes — putting an additional 3,500 under evacuation warnings.

“Cal OES remains committed to ensuring Ventura County has the resources needed to protect lives, property, and critical infrastructure as firefighters continue to battle the Sandy Fire,” said Caroline Thomas Jacobs, Director of Cal OES. “We are grateful to the firefighters and first responders working to help keep their communities safe.”

The FMAG, which is provided through FEMA on a cost-share basis, will assist local, state, and tribal agencies responding to the fire to apply for 75 percent reimbursement of their eligible fire suppression costs.

Residents are urged to stay vigilant during this heightened heat and fire weather period. Californians are reminded to: