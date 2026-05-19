CTDOT Plans for the Rehabilitation of Bridges Over Birch Plain Creek in Groton

The Connecticut Department of Transportation (CTDOT) is developing plans for the Rehabilitation of Bridges carrying Route 349 over Birch Plain Creek in Groton.

The purpose and need of this project is to address deficiencies, such as laminar rust, active leakage and perforations in the pipe, as well as light to moderate cracking in the reinforced concrete at the inlet and outlet. The existing structure was originally built in 1964; it consists of a 6-foot asphalt coated corrugate metal pipe, approximately 270 feet long.

The present schedule indicates that the design will be completed in April 2029, with construction anticipated to start in the fall of 2029, assuming acceptance of the project, availability of funding and receipt of any required right-of-way and environmental permits. This project will be undertaken with eighty percent (80%) federal and twenty percent (20%) state funds.

It is CTDOT's policy to keep the public informed and involved when such projects are undertaken. It is important that the community share its concerns with CTDOT to assist in the project's development. If anyone has any questions or comments on this project, contact Gregory Funk, Principal Engineer, at (860) 594-3214 or by e-mail at gregory.funk@ct.gov. Please make reference to State Project No. 0058-0348.