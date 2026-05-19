Gilder Lehrman Institute and HAMILTON Name 2026 EduHam Online Winners as Program Marks 10 Years

EduHam Online winners gather outside the Richard Rodgers Theatre in New York City as part of the Gilder Lehrman Institute’s Hamilton Education Program. Cast members from HAMILTON participate in a student educational experience presented by the Gilder Lehrman Institute.

Twenty students selected nationwide, including ten competition winners and ten additional participants chosen through a general lottery

EduHam Online not only helps students deepen their understanding of the past but also allows them to develop their own voices as historians and storytellers.” — James G. Basker, president and CEO of the Gilder Lehrman Institute

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Gilder Lehrman Institute of American History and HAMILTON have announced the winners of the 2026 Hamilton Education Program Online (#EduHamOnline) competition and lottery. This year, the annual history and arts education initiative celebrates a decade of engaging students nationwide through American history and the performing arts.EduHam Online offers a free, curriculum-based experience for middle and high school students, encouraging them to explore the Founding Era through primary sources, historical analysis, and artistic interpretation. Participants create original works — including songs, rap, poetry, and scenes — inspired by key figures and events in American history. Students then have the opportunity to submit their work to the national competition or enter a general lottery.“The creativity and insight demonstrated by this year’s students reflect the value of engaging with American history through the arts,” says James G. Basker, president and CEO of the Gilder Lehrman Institute. “EduHam Online not only helps students deepen their understanding of the past but also allows them to develop their own voices as historians and storytellers.”This year’s winners represent schools from across the country, reflecting the continued growth and reach of the program. Ten student performances were recognized for Outstanding Performance, while an additional ten winners were selected through a national lottery. All winners will receive an all-expenses-paid trip to New York City, including the opportunity to attend a performance of HAMILTON.The winners of the 2026 EduHam Online Competition and Lottery come from the following schools:EduHam Online Outstanding PerformanceThaden School, Bentonville, AR – “Who Am I? Phyllis Wheatley Rap”Mountainside Middle School, Scottsdale, AZ – “And Peggy”Golden Eagle Charter School, Mount Shasta, CA – “The Schuyler Sisters in Two Minutes: A Puppet Show!”Patrick Henry High School, San Diego, CA – “The First Shot”Gwendolyn Brooks College Prep, Chicago, IL – “Cabinet Battle #1 - Bill of Rights”North Oldham Middle School, Goshen, KY – “The Crucial Correspondence”Community School of Davidson, Davidson, NC – “Untold Story”Wayne Country Day School, Goldsboro, NC – “Campaign Problems”Green Hope High School, Cary, NC – “Seventy-Eight Asia Men”King George High School, King George, VA – “Battle of Trenton”EduHam Online LotteryPalm Desert Charter Middle School, Palm Desert, CA – “The Life of George Washington”Wilton Jr/Sr High School, Wilton, IA – “Abigail Adams Letter”Deerfield High School, Deerfield, IL – “The Acts and Taxes” (illustrated)Parker Junior High School, Flossmoor, IL – “Phillis Wheatley’s Take on Slavery”South Oldham Middle School, Crestwood, KY – “Common Sense American Revolution”St. Patrick Catholic School, Louisville, KY – “Shays’ Rebellion Poem”Tippecanoe Middle School, Tipp City, OH – “The Conflict”North Hills Middle School, Pittsburgh, PA – “Boston Massacre”Cleveland High School, Cleveland, TN – “Pull the Trigger: Change the World”Ozaukee Middle School, Fredonia, WI – “Abigail Adams”Launched in 2016, the Hamilton Education Program was initially designed to serve students in Title I-eligible high schools and has since expanded to reach learners nationwide in both classroom and home settings. The program remains a collaborative effort between the Gilder Lehrman Institute, HAMILTON creator Lin-Manuel Miranda, HAMILTON producer Jeffrey Seller, and The Rockefeller Foundation.“One of the most exciting aspects of this program is seeing how students take ownership of these stories,” says Jeffrey Seller, producer of HAMILTON. “They’re not just learning history, they’re interpreting it, questioning it, and finding their own voice all at the same time.”Teachers and homeschooling families interested in participating in the Hamilton Education Program Online can visit hamilton.gilderlehrman.org for more information.About the Gilder Lehrman Institute of American HistoryThe Gilder Lehrman Institute of American History was founded in 1994 by Richard Gilder and Lewis E. Lehrman, visionaries and lifelong supporters of American history education. The Institute is the leading nonprofit and nonpartisan organization dedicated to improving the teaching and learning of American history through educational programs and resources. We serve K–12 teachers and students, honor scholars, and welcome and inform the general public.The Institute brings the work of today’s leading historians into classrooms and homes around the globe. Through public events, publications, posters, videos, exhibitions, essays, and a dedicated website rich in primary sources, the Institute brings every period of American history to life. The Institute’s diverse education programs, including the acclaimed Hamilton Education Program, provide opportunities to explore five centuries of American history. The Gilder Lehrman Affiliate School network comprises fourteen million students and 97,000 teachers from more than 36,000 schools worldwide.At the Institute’s core is the Gilder Lehrman Collection, one of the great archives in American history. Drawing on the 87,000 documents in the Gilder Lehrman Collection and an extensive network of eminent historians, the Institute provides teachers, students, and the general public with access to unique primary source materials.As a 501(c)(3) nonprofit public charity, the Gilder Lehrman Institute of American History is supported through the generosity of individuals, corporations, and foundations. The Institute’s programs have been recognized by awards from the White House, the National Endowment for the Humanities, the Organization of American Historians, the Council of Independent Colleges, the Daughters of the American Revolution, and the Web Excellence Awards. Learn more at www.gilderlehrman.org About HAMILTONHAMILTON is the epic saga that follows the rise of Founding Father Alexander Hamilton as he fights for honor, love, and a legacy that would shape the course of a nation. Based on Ron Chernow’s acclaimed biography and set to a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B, and Broadway, HAMILTON has had a profound impact on culture, politics, and education. HAMILTON features book, music, and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler, and musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire. In addition to its 11 Tony Awards, it has won Grammy, Olivier Awards, the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, and an unprecedented special citation from the Kennedy Center Honors. For information on HAMILTON, visit www.HamiltonMusical.com ###

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