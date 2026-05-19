Aptia Adds Rain to Aptia Amplify Partners, Bringing Earned Wage Access and Financial Health Tools to Employer Clients

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Rain’s on-demand pay and financial health platform joins Aptia’s pre-integrated partner ecosystem.

Rain gives employers a simple, zero‑cost way to reduce financial stress and turnover. That’s exactly the kind of measurable impact we’re focused on delivering through Aptia Amplify.” — Shaun Scott, Chief Revenue Officer at Aptia

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Aptia , a leading U.S. employee benefits administrator, today announced that Rain has joined Aptia Amplify Partners, the company’s program connecting employer clients with integrated third-party solutions through AptiaOne.Rain is a leading employer-sponsored financial health platform, giving employees on-demand access to wages they have already earned alongside tools to build lasting financial stability. The platform combines earned wage access (EWA) with budgeting support, spending analysis, balance protection and financial coaching. These are all at zero cost to the employer and with no disruption to existing payroll processes. Rain currently serves more than 3.5 million employees and has been recognized as a 2026 Financial Wellness Award recipient.“Rain gives employers a simple, zero‑cost way to reduce financial stress and turnover,” said Shaun Scott, Chief Revenue Officer at Aptia. “That’s exactly the kind of measurable impact we’re focused on delivering through Aptia Amplify.”Financial stress is one of the leading drivers of absenteeism, disengagement and voluntary turnover, costs that compound across every pay cycle. Rain addresses that pressure directly. Employees save an average of $600 annually in overdraft fees and avoid less advantageous products that high-cost, short-term credit creates. Seventy-eight percent of Rain users report measurably lower financial stress, and 90% report higher job satisfaction. Employers who deploy Rain have reported a 35% reduction in hourly employee turnover within the first year, 17 or more additional hours worked per employee per month, and a 2x increase in job applicants when Rain is featured in recruiting materials.Through Aptia Amplify, Aptia clients will gain access to Rain via simplified contracting, seamless integration and embedded engagement content built into AptiaOne. Rain requires only six data fields to deploy. It does not require Social Security numbers or dates of birth and connects with existing payroll systems in days, not months. For HR and IT teams, the implementation adds no additional process burden or escalation risk."Partnerships like this are how Rain gets into the hands of the employees who need it most,” said Rain’s VP of Sales and Partnerships, Shohan Rahman. “Aptia has built serious trust with its client base, and we don't take it lightly that they've chosen to bring Rain into that ecosystem. Our job now is to make sure every employer who comes through Amplify sees real impact."Rain joins a growing roster of Amplify Partners spanning well-being, condition management, mental health, financial wellness and more. Aptia plans to continue expansion of the program to more than a dozen integrated solutions by the end of 2026.About AptiaAptia is a trusted provider of employee benefits and pensions administration services, with offices in the U.K. and U.S., supported by shared services in India and Portugal. It manages programs covering over 6 million people and more than 1,100 clients. Aptia delivers efficient and reliable solutions that ensure the smooth management of pension plans and employee benefits programs. Connect with Aptia on our website or LinkedIn About RainRain is the leading employer-sponsored financial health platform, helping employees stabilize, control and grow their finances. Through earned wage access, budgeting tools, balance protection and financial coaching, Rain gives employees on-demand access to pay they’ve already earned while building the financial resilience to handle what comes next — all at zero cost and zero disruption to the employer. Rain serves more than 3.5 million employees across industries including healthcare, retail, hospitality and manufacturing, and is trusted by Fortune 500 companies and regional employers alike. Learn more at rainapp.com.

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