Public Health welcomes new Medical Director

Mesa County Public Health (MCPH) is excited to announce the appointment of its new Medical Director, Dr. Kathryn Spangler.

Dr. Spangler works as a hospitalist and healthcare administrator at Intermountain Health St. Mary’s Regional Hospital for the last seven years. During that time, her roles included Associate Chief Hospitalist and Interim Medical Director for the St. Mary’s Medical Group.

"I am really looking forward to making a positive impact in our community and improving the health of Mesa County," said Dr. Spangler. "I have collaborated with several people from public health in the past. I’ve seen their dedication firsthand and am excited to work alongside them."

Dr. Spangler is a Grand Junction High School graduate. She attended the Colorado School of Mines where she graduated with a degree in chemical and biochemical engineering. She also earned a Masters in Public Health before attending the University of New Mexico for medical school. She completed her residency at the University of Utah.

“We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Spangler to the team. Her clinical expertise, public health knowledge, and leadership experience make her a perfect fit for our agency. We know she will be an incredible asset to our staff and provide invaluable support as we work to serve Mesa County,” said Erin Minnerath, Executive Director.

In this role, Dr. Spangler will serve as the agency’s primary medical advisor, providing expert guidance and overseeing infectious disease response. She will provide clinical leadership and quality assurance for our reproductive health services and Regional Laboratory, ensuring high standards of patient care.

Dr. Spangler fills the role following the retirement of Dr. Kevin Fitzgerald, who joined MCPH as the Medical Director in 2021. His leadership was instrumental in navigating health challenges in our community such as the COVID-19 pandemic and measles outbreak in 2025.

“We want to share our deepest gratitude for Dr. Fitzgerald. After years of dedicated service to Mesa County, he is heading into a well-deserved retirement. He has been an incredible leader and a mentor to so many of us. We are grateful for the legacy of care he leaves behind,” said Minnerath.

Dr. Spangler begins her new role at MCPH on June 1.