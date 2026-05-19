Food Safety Alert: Ice cream recalled due to metal concerns

Straus Family Creamery is recalling certain ice cream products due to the potential presence of metal fragments. The products were distributed nationwide and may have been sold in Mesa County. To date, no injuries have been reported in connection to these products. Description of recalled products Vanilla Bean Ice Cream pint with best by dates 23-Dec-2026, 28-Dec-2026

Strawberry Ice Cream quart with best by date 24-Dec-2026

Strawberry Ice Cream pint with best by date 25-Dec-2026

Cookie Dough Ice Cream pint with best by date 26-Dec-2026

Dutch Chocolate Ice Cream quart with best by date 27-Dec-2026

Mint Chip Ice Cream pint with best by date 30-Dec-2026

The best by date is printed in black on the bottom of the product containers.

Check the FDA website to review the full list of products. What consumers should do Check freezers for the recalled products and throw them out or return to the place of purchase.

Contact a doctor right away if you have concerns after consuming the recalled products. MCPH role in food recalls There are systems in place to make sure the food people buy and eat is safe. When Mesa County Public Health (MCPH) has been made aware of a product being recalled that could have been distributed in Mesa County, MCPH shares the information so it reaches as many community members as possible.

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