County offices closed May 25 for Memorial Day

Many Mesa County offices will close on Monday, May 25, 2026, in observance of Memorial Day.

We honor the brave men and women from Mesa County and across the nation who gave their lives in service to our country.

Their courage, commitment and the sacrifices made by their families help uphold the freedoms we cherish every day.

May we always remember their service with gratitude and respect.

Closed offices include:

Administration, Assessor, the Board of County Commissioners, County Attorney, Financial Services, Human Resources, Information Technology, Surveyor and Treasurer — 544 Rood Ave.

Clerk & Recorder: Motor Vehicle, Recording, Elections and Clerk to the Board — 200 S. Spruce St.

District Attorney's Office and the Justice Center — 125 N. Spruce St.

Department of Human Services — 510 29 1/2 Road

Facilities and Fairgrounds — 2785 U.S. Highway 50

Public Health — 510 29 1/2 Road

Public Works, Building and Planning — 971 Coffman Road & 200 S. Spruce St.

Regional Transportation Planning Office — 525 S. Sixth St.

Sheriff's Office: Records and Civil Divisions — 215 Rice St.

Solid Waste Campus, including composting, hazardous waste, landfill and transfer stations — 3071 U.S. Highway 50

Tri-River Area CSU Extension — 2775 U.S. Highway 50

Workforce Center — 512 29 1/2 Road

Alternate hours:

Animal Services, 971A Coffman Road, will be open from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The following services will remain open:

Coroner's Office

Criminal Justice Services, all locations

Sheriff's Office Jail, Patrol, Emergency Services — 215 Rice St.

County offices will reopen during normal business hours Tuesday, May 26.

Residents are encouraged to visit mesacounty.us for online services and information while offices are closed.