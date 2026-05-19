Mike Manazir on That’s Right with Chris Voss, Aired on ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX affiliates

Military Leader Reframes High-Performance Leadership Through Empathy, Trust, and Human Connection

BEVERLY HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mike Manazir, a former U.S. Navy admiral and leadership strategist, guest stars on That’s Right with Chris Voss aired on ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX affiliates across the country. Filmed in Beverly Hills, California, by an Emmy Award-winning production team, this episode's conversation delves into a common misconception in leadership: that authority and performance are primarily defined by rank, structure, or control.

Mike’s perspective is shaped by 36 years of service in the United States Navy, during which he led teams ranging from small operational units to organizations of more than 10,000 personnel. Throughout this experience, one conclusion became clear: compliance can be commanded, but commitment must be earned.

As he explains, “People will follow orders, but they won’t give their best unless they genuinely believe in what you’re doing.”

This distinction serves as the foundation of his work today. Rather than teaching leadership as a matter of authority, Mike emphasizes connection—particularly the ability to relate to individuals as people, not merely as roles.

The challenge, he notes, comes from within. Many leaders hesitate to show vulnerability, fearing it may undermine their credibility, rather than understanding it as an essential component of trust.

He tackles this issue head-on: “Humility, vulnerability, and transparency don’t undermine leadership—they actually enhance it.”

This reframing shifts the focus of leadership from simply achieving performance to fostering alignment. When individuals feel truly understood and valued, they move beyond merely fulfilling their duties and instead invest discretionary effort, the key distinction between meeting expectations and exceeding them.

Chris Voss emphasized this dynamic, noting that trust is established through demonstrated understanding, particularly when people feel heard and genuinely acknowledged.

For Mike, this understanding is developed through discipline, especially by practicing attentive listening. Although communication is often seen as a means of expression, he regards it as interpretation: the ability to discern what matters to each individual and respond accordingly.

A pivotal moment in his thinking evolution took place during his tenure as executive officer aboard the USS Carl Vinson on September 11, 2001. While his initial focus was on mission readiness and operational response, his perspective shifted as he recognized the deep personal impact the event had on his crew.

As he recalls, a sailor mentioned that a family member was inside the World Trade Center, transforming the event from a strategic occurrence into a deeply personal experience.

That moment proved to be foundational, revealing that effective leadership requires a balanced focus on both the mission and the individual experience; neglecting either aspect undermines the entire effort.

This principle remains at the core of his methodology. Whether in military or corporate environments, he stresses that performance is directly tied to trust, which is built through consistent and authentic engagement.

His work builds upon this framework through speaking engagements, writing, and training programs, including his book Learn How to Lead to Win, which distills decades of experience into practical lessons. Notably, the book emphasizes failure as a crucial element of growth, portraying setbacks not as liabilities but as essential catalysts for development.

At its core, Mike’s approach challenges the traditional notion that leadership is about control. Instead, he sees it as a matter of connection, where empathy, accountability, and clarity work in harmony to drive lasting performance.

That’s Right with Chris Voss showcases leading experts and innovators who offer practical strategies and insights to help individuals and businesses navigate complex challenges and achieve meaningful results.

Mike Manazir: Elevating Team Performance Through Empathetic Leadership

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