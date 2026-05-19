Dr. Raé N. Lundy Crowned Ms. Georgia Corporate America 2026 During Inspiring Celebration of Leadership and Excellence

Dr. Rae Lundy Ms. Georgia Corporate America Dr. Rae Lundy Ms. Georgia Corporate America Dr. Rae Lundy 2026

Dr. Raé N. Lundy Crowned Ms. Georgia Corporate America 2026 Georgia Leaders Honored During an Inspiring Celebration of Excellence, Leadership, and Empowerment

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Raé N. Lundy Crowned Ms. Georgia Corporate America 2026Georgia Leaders Honored During an Inspiring Celebration of Excellence, Leadership, and EmpowermentAn unforgettable evening of elegance, leadership, empowerment, and purpose took center stage as the Ms. Georgia Corporate America 2026 competition officially crowned Dr. Raé N. Lundy as the new titleholder for the state of Georgia.Representing Henry County, Dr. Lundy emerged victorious after a dynamic competition that highlighted the achievements, leadership, community impact, and professional excellence of women from across the state. Her authenticity, resilience, and commitment to advancing mental health awareness and emotional wellbeing made her a standout throughout the competition.Dr. Raé N. Lundy is a licensed clinical psychologist, nationally recognized mental health leader, and passionate advocate for equitable and culturally responsive care. With more than 18 years of experience across clinical practice, higher education, nonprofit consulting, and community engagement, she has built a career defined by impact, access, and transformation.As the Chief Psychologist and Director of Counseling Services at Georgia State University, Dr. Lundy leads a comprehensive, multi-campus mental health system that includes counseling, psychiatry, crisis response, and student victim advocacy services. Under her leadership, the center continues to expand access to care, develop innovative wellness initiatives, and support thousands of students each year through prevention, intervention, and recovery-focused services.She is also the Founder and Chief Wellness Officer of The Self-Care Doc, LLC, where she partners with corporations, universities, and nonprofit organizations to design trauma-informed wellness strategies and leadership development experiences. Through this work, Dr. Lundy equips high-performing professionals and organizations with practical tools to sustain wellbeing while navigating demanding environments.A dynamic and sought-after speaker, Dr. Lundy has delivered keynotes and trainings nationwide, with a focus on trauma recovery, emotional intelligence, resilience, suicide prevention, and mental health equity. She also serves as a Mental Health Expert for The Steve Fund, Board Chair of StandUp SpeakOut, and a member of the United Negro College Fund Mental Health Advisory Council, contributing to national efforts that expand culturally responsive care for diverse student populations.Beyond her professional accomplishments, Dr. Lundy’s work is deeply personal. As a suicide survivor and wellness advocate, she brings authenticity, compassion, and courage to every space she enters. She is known for her ability to translate clinical expertise into real-world impact, helping individuals and communities reimagine mental health as essential to leadership, performance, and collective wellbeing.Now, as Ms. Georgia Corporate America 2026, Dr. Lundy is committed to using her platform to amplify conversations around mental health, resilience, and empowerment. Her work reflects a powerful belief: that healing is not a luxury, but a necessity, and that when individuals are well, communities thrive.The evening also celebrated an extraordinary group of accomplished women who represented their counties with excellence, grace, and professionalism.Official Results — Ms. Georgia Corporate America 2026WinnerDr. Raé N. LundyMs. Henry County1st Runner-UpDr. Darlene Williams-RobertsMs. Crawford County2nd Runner-UpSophia GethersMs. Fayette County3rd Runner-UpShaniece MarshMs. Central Henry County4th Runner-UpDr. Theresa VanceMs. Fulton CountyThe Ms. Georgia Corporate America platform continues to recognize and elevate women who are making significant contributions in business, leadership, education, healthcare, entrepreneurship, advocacy, and community service.Under the leadership of Dr. Jacqueline Mohair , President of Ms. Georgia Corporate America, the organization remains committed to creating transformational opportunities for women through leadership development, visibility, mentorship, empowerment, and service.“Each woman who participated in this year’s competition brought strength, vision, professionalism, and purpose to the stage,” said Dr. Mohair . “This platform is about more than crowns — it is about empowering women to use their voice, leadership, and influence to make a lasting impact in their communities and around the world.”The Ms. Georgia Corporate America 2026 competition marked a powerful celebration of excellence and a reminder that leadership, resilience, and service continue to shape the future of Georgia and beyond.About Dr. Raé N. LundyDr. Raé N. Lundy is a licensed clinical psychologist, wellness strategist, speaker, and nationally recognized mental health leader dedicated to advancing emotional wellbeing, resilience, and culturally responsive care. She serves as the Chief Psychologist and Director of Counseling Services at Georgia State University and is the Founder of The Self-Care Doc, LLC.Dr. Raé N. Lundy, Ph.D.Psychologist | Wellness Strategist | Speaker[www.theselfcaredoc.com]( http://www.theselfcaredoc.com

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