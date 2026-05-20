Wednesday Women Named Community of the Year 2026 by Demand & Expand

Recognition of Community of the Year by Demand & Expand

Executive women's membership recognized for accelerating the visibility and influence of women leaders, after starting only two years ago.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Wednesday Women , a rapidly growing global movement and exclusive membership dedicated to amplifying the visibility of extraordinary executive women, has been named Community of the Year by Demand & Expand . The award was presented on May 19th in San Francisco at Demand & Expand 2026 - the premier conference event for B2B go-to-market leaders.Founded only two years ago, Wednesday Women is a global online movement that has grown to more than 20,000 supporters on LinkedIn and beyond. Just last year, the organization launched executive membership, a top-rated network of 200+ executive-level women leaders spanning industries and functions. The mission of Wednesday Women is: to amplify the visibility of extraordinary executives by bringing public awareness and private support to women everyone should know, learn from, and be inspired by.Wednesday Women works to grow the number of outstanding women speaking on stages, appearing in professional networks, and sharing their authentic journeys with the broader business community. The Community of the Year recognition from Demand & Expand reflects the organization's impact on how executive women are seen, supported, and celebrated by all members of the business community."In only two years, we've watched something remarkable happen: thousands of people showing up to say these women matter, their voices matter, and their stories deserve to be heard," said Leslie Greenwood, Co-Founder of Wednesday Women. "This recognition from Demand & Expand affirms what our membership already knows: when you support and amplify extraordinary women, the impact is undeniable and awesome.""Wednesday Women was built for the executive woman who does so much for her peers, business, and family – but doesn’t always ask for help or share her wins," said Melissa Moody, Co-Founder of Wednesday Women. "Being named Community of the Year by an organization that celebrates the best in B2B is a recognition of every member, every supporter, every company that partners with us, and every woman who has shown up and shared her story."About Wednesday WomenThe mission of Wednesday Women is to amplify the visibility of extraordinary executives by bringing public awareness and private support to women everyone should know, learn from, and be inspired by. With more than 20,000 followers and a membership of 200+ executive women leaders globally, Wednesday Women is one of the highest-rated professional communities for senior women across industries. Learn more about membership or corporate sponsorship at wednesdaywomen.org.About Demand & ExpandDemand & Expand is the premier event for B2B marketing teams, bringing together the world's best B2B marketers for two full days of in-depth sessions and meaningful connections. Learn more at demandandexpand.com.A special thanksOn hand to accept the award, on behalf of Founders Leslie Greenwood and Melissa Moody, was Executive Member Patricia Duchene - CRO at Sendoso , a corporate partner of Wednesday Women.Amplify AwesomeWednesday Women is always accepting nominations of VP+ level women leaders to be featured weekly. Nominate someone today: wednesdaywomen.org/nominate###Media Contact: Cofounders Leslie Greenwood and Melissa Moody | founders@wednesdaywomen.org | wednesdaywomen.org

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