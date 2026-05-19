Elephant Robotics Launches myAGV Plus to Advance AI and Robotics Education and Research

Elephant Robotics launches myAGV Plus, an intelligent mobile robot designed to advance hands-on AI and robotics education, research, and algorithm development.

SHENZHEN, GUANGDONG, CHINA, May 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As artificial intelligence, robotics, and automation technologies continue to evolve rapidly, the demand for hands-on STEM education is growing across schools, universities, and research institutions worldwide. Beyond collaborative robots, educators are increasingly seeking mobile robotics platforms that enable students to explore key technologies—such as autonomous navigation, machine vision, sensor fusion, and robotic manipulation—through experimentation and project-based learning.To address the evolving needs of modern robotics education and research, Elephant Robotics has announced the launch of myAGV Plus , a major upgrade to its widely recognized mobile robot platform, myAGV 2023. Featuring enhanced computing performance, advanced perception capabilities, and improved motion control accuracy, myAGV Plus is designed as an intelligent Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) for teaching laboratories, scientific research, algorithm development, intelligent inspection, and robotics competitions. The platform serves both as an educational robot tool that bridges theoretical learning with hands-on experimentation and as a powerful research platform enabling next-generation robotics innovation.Powerful AI Computing for Robotics DevelopmentAt the core of myAGV Plus is the NVIDIA Jetson Orin Nano Super 8GB, delivering high-performance edge AI computing capabilities. With up to 67 TOPS of AI performance, the system significantly improves real-time processing at the edge. It enables efficient execution of compute-intensive workloads such as visual recognition, SLAM mapping, and path planning directly on-device, while also supporting large language models (LLMs) and mainstream robotics algorithms for advanced AI applications.High-Precision Motion Control for Dynamic Robotic ApplicationsmyAGV Plus is equipped with a high-performance FOC brushless motor drive system and high-frequency control algorithms, enabling smooth, precise, and responsive motion control. The robot reaches a maximum speed of 1.6 m/s while maintaining high positioning accuracy and responsive dynamic control. It supports multiple motion modes, including straight-line navigation, in-place rotation, and intelligent dynamic obstacle avoidance. With stable acceleration and smooth stopping performance, the system enables reliable high-speed trajectory execution for control theory education, motion planning validation, and robotics simulation.Multi-Sensor Fusion for Autonomous NavigationTo ensure robust environmental perception, myAGV Plus integrates a multi-sensor fusion architecture combining LiDAR, vision, and inertial sensing. It is equipped with a LiDAR sensor supporting omnidirectional detection from 0.12 to 8 meters, an 8-megapixel camera, and an IMU unit. Together, these enable high-precision 3D mapping, localization, and autonomous navigation. With real-time global and local path planning, obstacle detection, dynamic avoidance, target recognition, and 6-DOF pose estimation, the platform operates reliably in complex indoor environments.Lightweight Design with Long-Endurance Autonomous OperationThe robot vehicle features a compact design with a total weight of less than 5 kg and a rated payload capacity of 8 kg. It supports ramp traversal, fully loaded startup, and obstacle avoidance, enabling realistic simulations for logistics delivery and facility inspection scenarios. A quick-release battery system allows fast replacement and flexible charging, with each battery providing over 2 hours of runtime. The system also supports infrared automatic charging docking, enabling autonomous recharging and task resumption without manual intervention, significantly improving operational continuity.Open Software Ecosystem for Robotics InnovationmyAGV Plus provides a fully open software ecosystem for robotics education and development. Built on the ROS2_Control framework and running on Ubuntu 22.04, it is fully compatible with ROS2 Humble, Ignition Gazebo, and NVIDIA Isaac Sim. This enables rapid simulation, algorithm validation, and seamless transition from virtual environments to real-world deployment. Users can build applications ranging from basic robot control to advanced AI-driven robotics systems.Human-Robot Interaction and Intelligent ApplicationsThe mobile robot supports plug-and-play Bluetooth controllers and virtual joystick control, making it suitable for teaching, demonstrations, robotics competitions, and experimental testing. It also supports vision recognition and pose estimation, enabling human-robot interaction (HRI) applications such as human following, object detection and localization, and interactive robotics systems.Expanding Possibilities with Compound Mobile RobotsmyAGV Plus inherits the structural design of myAGV 2023 and supports seamless integration with 5 types of Elephant Robotics robots, including 4-DOF collaborative robotic arms myPalletizer 260 Series and ultraArm Series, 6-DOF cobots mechArm 270 Series and myCobot 280 Series, and the 7-axis collaborative robot myArm 300 Pi. By combining a mobile platform with robotic manipulators, users can build compound mobile robots capable of performing advanced tasks such as mobile manipulation, autonomous inspection, and logistics automation. To further support practical deployment, myAGV Plus is also available with 2 compound robot kits, including a smart logistics kit and an agricultural application kit. Each kit comes with supporting teaching curricula and laboratory manuals, providing ready-to-deploy robotics solutions for education, research, and industrial prototyping. From introductory robotics education to interdisciplinary projects and advanced research applications, myAGV Plus provides a scalable mobile robotics platform covering the full learning and innovation lifecycle.Elephant Robotics is excited to introduce the myAGV Plus to the market, anticipating widespread adoption and recognition for its enhanced capabilities and improved user experiences. By combining powerful AI computing, precise motion control, open software architecture, and modular hardware expansion, Elephant Robotics aims to provide educators, students, and researchers with a versatile platform that accelerates robotics innovation while bridging the gap between theory and real-world engineering practice.

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