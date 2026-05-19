ANTOLOGÍAS Concludes Successful Debut in Miami, Reinforcing the Ibero-American Film Festival’s Vision

Fernando Arciniega, Founder & Director of the Ibero-American Film Festival Miami & Antologias Fernando Arciniega & Lucía Riaño, Hosts at the IAFFM, Antologias.

The sold-out Miami program united filmmakers, audiences, and live experiences in a powerful celebration of Ibero-American cinema.

MIAMI, FL, FL, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Ibero-American Film Festival Miami (IAFFM) successfully concluded the inaugural edition of ANTOLOGÍAS, a new curated cinematic experience that transformed the Koubek Center into a vibrant gathering space for filmmakers, artists, and audiences from May 15–17.Conceived as a more intimate and immersive extension of the festival, ANTOLOGÍAS exceeded expectations with strong attendance, emotional audience engagement, and a dynamic program that reaffirmed Miami’s growing importance as a cultural hub for Ibero-American cinema.Over three nights, attendees experienced acclaimed films, meaningful conversations with filmmakers, live performances, and curated social encounters that elevated the traditional festival format into a deeper cultural experience.“ANTOLOGÍAS was born from the desire to reconnect audiences with the essence of cinema through intimacy, conversation, and emotion,” said Fernando Arciniega, Founder and Director of the Ibero-American Film Festival Miami. “The response we received confirmed that audiences are seeking meaningful cultural experiences that go beyond the screen.”The program opened on Friday with “Los Domingos” by acclaimed Spanish director Alauda Ruiz de Azúa, drawing an enthusiastic audience for its Miami presentation following its celebrated success at the Goya Awards. The evening’s red carpet and cocktail reception brought together members of the film community, media, and cultural leaders in a sophisticated and emotionally resonant opening night.Saturday’s double feature further showcased the diversity and depth of contemporary Ibero-American storytelling. “Mephisto” by Cristian Proa sparked thoughtful dialogue during a live Q&A with Carmen Tinoco, while “Two Islands” by Bert Ochoa deeply connected with audiences through its exploration of Afro-Cuban and Aboriginal artistic identities. The evening concluded with a live concert that transformed the festival atmosphere into a multidisciplinary cultural celebration.The closing night presentation of Sergio Cabrera’s iconic “The Strategy of the Snail” received a warm reception from audiences, serving as a powerful reminder of the enduring relevance of Latin American cinema and its ability to inspire reflection through humor, humanity, and resilience.More than a screening series, ANTOLOGÍAS emerged as a curatorial statement about the future of cultural programming: one centered on experience, connection, and community.Under the leadership of Fernando Arciniega, IAFFM continues to evolve as one of the most important platforms for Ibero-American cinema in the United States. Through initiatives like ANTOLOGÍAS and the Ibero-American Audiovisual Market (IAM), the organization strengthens artistic exchange between the Americas and Spain while creating meaningful opportunities for filmmakers and audiences alike.With the successful debut of ANTOLOGÍAS, IAFFM reinforces its commitment to presenting cinema not only as entertainment, but as a cultural bridge capable of generating dialogue, reflection, and human connection.

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