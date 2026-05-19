Smell with Your Brain Fragrance Visionary Sue Phillips and Neuroscience Dr Mila Emerald Launch Groundbreaking Book

Smell with Your Brain Book Launch a Innovative Concept Reveals How Fragrance Directly Impacts Memory, Emotion, Human Connection, and Consumer Behavior

Smell with Your Brain ultimately invites audiences to rethink fragrance not as an afterthought, but as a transformative force capable of shaping human experience and strengthening emotional connection” — Sue Phillips

NEW YORK , NYC, NY, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / --International fragrance authority Sue Phillips , famously known as the “Fragrance Queen,” has joined forces with neuroscience specialist Dr Mila Emerald to unveil “Smell with Your Brain,” a revolutionary concept that explores the extraordinary relationship between scent, neuroscience, memory, and emotion.Blending the worlds of luxury fragrance, psychology, sensory science, and emotional wellness, “Smell with Your Brain” challenges traditional perceptions of fragrance by revealing that scent is not simply experienced through the nose — it is deeply processed by the brain, where it directly influences mood, emotional response, behavior, memory retention, and even decision-making.Unlike other senses, scent travels directly to the limbic system — the emotional center of the brain associated with memory, feelings, instinct, and human connection. This unique neurological pathway explains why a single fragrance can instantly transport someone back to a childhood memory, evoke powerful emotions, or influence how a person feels in a particular environment.“Scent is the most emotional and memorable of all the senses,” said Sue Phillips. “Fragrance allows us to tell stories without words. It creates identity, emotion, and connection. A scent can define a moment, elevate confidence, trigger nostalgia, and leave a lasting impression long after the experience ends.”Through “Smell with Your Brain,” Phillips and Emerald are bringing scientific credibility to the rapidly growing conversation around sensory wellness and experiential living — positioning fragrance as a strategic emotional tool rather than simply a beauty accessory.“Unlike sight or sound, scent bypasses rational thought and immediately connects with the emotional brain,” explained Dr Mila Emerald. “This is why fragrance has such an extraordinary ability to influence memory, emotional states, and perception in ways people often don’t consciously realize.”The concept also explores how scent impacts:Emotional wellness and mood regulationMemory recall and cognitive associationConsumer behavior and brand loyaltyPersonal identity and self-expressionHospitality, retail, and luxury experiencesWellness, mindfulness, and sensory healingResearch continues to show that scent memory lasts significantly longer than visual memory, making fragrance one of the most powerful tools in human connection and experiential marketing. As brands increasingly focus on creating immersive customer experiences, scent branding has emerged as a key strategy across industries including fashion, hospitality, wellness, retail, entertainment, and luxury lifestyle.As CEO of Scenterprises , Sue Phillips has spent decades pioneering the art of bespoke fragrance creation and scent branding for global luxury brands, celebrities, hospitality groups, and private clients. Her innovative approach has transformed fragrance into a multi-sensory storytelling experience designed to deepen emotional engagement and enhance brand identity.“Smell with Your Brain” ultimately invites audiences to rethink fragrance not as an afterthought, but as a transformative force capable of shaping human experience, influencing perception, and strengthening emotional connection in everyday life.As conversations surrounding wellness, neuroscience, and sensory living continue to evolve, Phillips and Emerald believe scent will become an increasingly important part of how people communicate, heal, connect, and experience the world around them.About Sue PhillipsSue Phillips is a globally recognized fragrance expert, scent branding strategist, and founder of Scenterprises. Widely known as the “Fragrance Queen,” she is celebrated for creating custom fragrances, luxury scent experiences, and innovative olfactory branding concepts for clients worldwide.

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