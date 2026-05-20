Long Term Care Insurance Expert Raymond Lavine Coming Up on the Series Premiere of Moving America Forward

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Leading Extended Care Benefits Advisor discusses how rising long-term care costs are threatening retirement security and generational wealth.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Raymond Lavine, Extended Care Benefits Advisor and co-author of the award-winning book Empathy and Understanding in Business, will appear in the upcoming season premiere of Moving America Forward with host Vincent Butta airing on CNBC as sponsored programming focused on building financial awareness and promoting long-term care planning solutions.Lavine previously appeared on Moving America Forward in 2013 alongside legendary actor William Shatner and moderator Doug Llewellyn, where he discussed the dangers of delaying long-term care insurance planning. His return to the nationally recognized half-hour television series comes at a critical time as millions of Americans face rising long-term care costs that threaten retirement savings, family assets, and generational wealth transfer.“This is one of the most overlooked areas of financial planning,” said Raymond Lavine. “Many families assume wealth will naturally pass to the next generation, but the cost of long-term care is quietly draining retirement assets and creating financial hardship for families across America. Planning ahead can protect both financial security and peace of mind.”A regional leader in long-term care planning, Lavine specializes in asset protection strategies, caregiving benefit plans for businesses, and insurance solutions designed to help families prepare for future healthcare needs. With decades of experience spanning commercial banking, mortgage services, life insurance, and long-term care benefits, he has dedicated his career to helping clients navigate complex financial decisions with confidence and compassion.According to industry data, only 23% of U.S. adults correctly understand that approximately 70% of Americans age 65 and older will require some form of long-term care during their lifetime. At the same time, many retirees continue planning their futures without accounting for the rapidly increasing costs associated with in-home care, assisted living facilities, and nursing homes.Lavine’s appearance on Moving America Forward will explore how these rising costs are reshaping what experts have called the “Great Wealth Transfer.” While Cerulli Associates projected in 2022 that approximately $84.4 trillion would transfer through generations by 2045, long-term care expenses are increasingly diverting those assets away from inheritance and toward medical and caregiving needs.Viewers are invited to watch a sneak peek of Raymond Lavine’s upcoming national television interview here:Watch the Sneak Peek InterviewIn addition to his advisory work, Lavine hosts the podcast Planning with Purpose: The Caregiver’s Blueprint, where he shares expert insights on long-term care planning, caregiving strategies, and protecting family wealth. His professional and literary accomplishments have earned him recognition including the prestigious QUILLYAward and EXPYAward.Moving America Forward is nationally recognized for spotlighting entrepreneurs, innovators, business leaders, and changemakers whose work positively impacts communities across the United States. The program combines in-depth studio interviews with on-location storytelling to create educational and inspiring television content for national and international audiences.Viewers can tune in to watch Raymond Lavine’s upcoming segment on CNBC on Saturday, May 30, at 10:00 a.m. EST, where he will discuss practical strategies for long-term care planning, protecting retirement assets, and the importance of empathy-driven financial guidance.For more information about Raymond Lavine and Lavine LTC Benefits, visit: https://raymondlavineofficial.com/ or https://www.lavineltcins.com/ About Moving America ForwardMoving America Forward is a national television series dedicated to showcasing the achievements and contributions of businesses and entrepreneurs across America. Broadcasting as sponsored content on CNBC weekends, the program creates compelling, educational stories that highlight the individuals and companies driving innovation, growth, and positive impact in communities nationwide and around the world.

Raymond Lavine Coming up on CNBC

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