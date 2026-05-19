GROWNSY Expands Its On-the-Go Feeding Portfolio with Portable Bottle Warmer and New Outdoor Feeding Solutions

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- GROWNSY , a baby care innovator trusted by over 3 million households globally, today announced the expansion of its on-the-go feeding portfolio, designed to help modern parents feed with greater ease, safety, and flexibility wherever the day takes them. For today’s parents, feeding rarely happens in perfect conditions. It happens in the back seat before daycare drop-off, at airport gates, during long errands, and in the quiet hours of the night. GROWNSY’s new on-the-go feeding collection is designed for those moments helping parents keep feeding routines simple, safe, and flexible wherever the day takes them.The collection includes the Portable Breast Milk Cooler, the portable bottle cooling device and the detachable Portable Bottle Warmer. Together, they give parents everything they need to warm, store, and prepare feeds on the go — no outlet, no fuss."Parents don't stop moving, and feeding routines shouldn't slow them down," said Emily Carter, Product Manager at GROWNSY. "This collection was built around real life, the commutes, the travel, the days that don't go to plan."The Portable Breast Milk Cooler features a food-grade 316 stainless steel ice core that delivers 360° cooling for over 24 hours, just freeze for 12 hours, insert the core, and keep milk consistently cold with zero ice, dilution, or mess. The one-piece sealed core with a silicone ring creates a permanent leak-proof seal that withstands freezing temps, drops, and daily wear, and has been drop-tested from 4 feet onto concrete and passed 20 dishwasher cycles without damage. Two included 22oz BPA-free bottles fit most baby nipples and portable warmers, so you can pump, cap, and go with no milk transfer needed, while the heavy-duty hands-free carrier strap clips securely to any diaper bag or stroller, making it the ultimate travel essential for breastfeeding moms.The Portable Baby Formula Bottle Maker prepares a safe, ready-to-feed bottle in as little as 3 minutes using advanced physical cooling technology, no ice, filter replacements, or extra handling needed, preserving your baby's formula taste and nutrition while saving you time and money. Developed based on CDC guidance, it features a smart touchscreen and color-changing temperature indicator lid for effortless dark-room feedings, so you can calm your baby faster and get back to sleep. Made from BPA-free, food-grade stainless steel, it's compact enough to fit in any diaper bag, requires no electricity, and is easy to clean, making it the perfect on-the-go feeding essential for parents everywhere.Leading GROWNSY’s on-the-go feeding portfolio is the already-launched Portable Bottle Warmer, a detachable warming and feeding device designed to help parents feed with fewer steps when they are away from home. Featuring interchangeable caps, the Portable Bottle Warmer allows parents to warm milk or water and feed from the same container, helping reduce the need to transfer milk between bottles. Whether during errands, outdoor walks, road trips, travel days, or late-night outings, it helps make on-the-go feeding simpler, cleaner, and more manageable.Following the launch of the Portable Bottle Warmer, GROWNSY is further expanding its outdoor feeding portfolio with two new additions: the Portable Breast Milk Cooler and the Portable Baby Formula Bottle Maker. Together, the three products support a more complete on-the-go feeding routine, helping parents store, cool, prepare, warm, and feed with greater ease and flexibility outside the home.With this expanded on-the-go feeding portfolio, GROWNSY continues to build practical solutions for modern families navigating outdoor, travel, and everyday feeding moments. As family routines become more mobile and unpredictable, GROWNSY’s product approach reflects a deeper understanding of real parenting needs: helping parents reduce extra steps, stay prepared, and feed with confidence wherever the day takes them.About GROWNSYGROWNSY designs thoughtful baby care solutions that fit naturally into modern family life. We believe parenting does not need more noise; it needs clarity, trust, and smart-designed support. Guided by evidence and shaped by real family routines, our products simplify everyday essentials across feeding, hygiene, and early childhood care. From smart feeding tools to intuitive hygiene systems, every detail is created with one purpose: to reduce friction and create space for families to grow. At GROWNSY, growth is not about doing more. It is about growing smart and making it easier along the way.Grow smart, made easy.Learn more at www.GROWNSY.com

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