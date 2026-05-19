Eastern PA Youth Soccer CEO Chris Branscome Joins Regional Leaders for 'The Economics of the World Cup' May 21st

Chris Branscome, Chief Executive Officer of Eastern Pennsylvania Youth Soccer, will be among the featured speakers at The Economics of the World Cup, an upcoming event hosted by the British American Business Council of Greater Philadelphia on Thursday, May 21st. Held in anticipation of the FIFA World Cup 2026™, the program will bring together leaders from sports, tourism, business and government to explore the global economic impact of the world’s largest sporting event and the opportunities it presents for Philadelphia.

Nationally Recognized Soccer Executive to Discuss the Economic Impact and Long-Term Opportunities Surrounding FIFA World Cup 2026™

The FIFA World Cup represents a transformational opportunity for Philadelphia and our region – not only economically, but culturally and socially as well.” — Chris Branscome, CEO, Eastern Pennsylvania Youth Soccer

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Chris Branscome, Chief Executive Officer of Eastern Pennsylvania Youth Soccer , will be among the featured speakers at The Economics of the World Cup, an upcoming event hosted by the British American Business Council of Greater Philadelphia on Thursday, May 21 in Philadelphia.Held in anticipation of the FIFA World Cup 2026™, the program will bring together leaders from sports, tourism, business and government to explore the global economic impact of the world’s largest sporting event and the opportunities it presents for the Philadelphia region.The event is scheduled from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the headquarters of Morgan Lewis & Bockius LLP, 2222 Market Street, Philadelphia, PA 19103.Branscome will join a panel featuring Meg Kane of FIFA World Cup 26 Philadelphia™, Larry Needle of PHL Sports/ Philadelphia Convention & Visitors Bureau and Andrew Rocks of Morgan, Lewis & Bockius. The discussion will focus on how the World Cup drives tourism, infrastructure investment, international visibility and long-term economic development for host cities and surrounding communities.With Philadelphia serving as one of the host cities for FIFA World Cup 2026 beginning next month, Thursday’s event is expected to draw significant interest from business leaders, civic organizations, sports executives and community stakeholders eager to better understand the tournament’s regional impact and legacy opportunities.“Soccer has become much more than a game in the United States,” said Branscome. “The FIFA World Cup represents a transformational opportunity for Philadelphia and our region – not only economically, but culturally and socially as well. We have an opportunity to showcase our city, grow the game at every level, and create experiences that inspire the next generation of players, coaches and leaders.”Branscome has spent more than two decades working across the youth, collegiate and professional levels of soccer in the United States and is widely recognized as one of the region’s most experienced soccer executives.He has been actively engaged in the campaign to bring the FIFA World Cup 2026 since 2012 and has collaborated with the team at the host committee - FIFA World Cup 26 Philadelphia and colleagues at PHL Sports throughout the process.Earlier this year, Branscome was elected Commissioner of the U.S. Soccer Youth Council, a national leadership role that will allow him to help shape priorities and policy for youth soccer throughout the country. In that position, he works closely with U.S. Soccer and member organizations to strengthen player development initiatives and advocate for youth soccer communities nationwide.Branscome joined Eastern Pennsylvania Youth Soccer in 2010 after serving as Director of Marketing for US Youth Soccer, where he oversaw national marketing, branding, sponsorship and communications initiatives. During his tenure there, both sponsorship revenue and media exposure grew dramatically, and he played a key role in initiatives including “The US Youth Soccer Show” on Fox Soccer Channel, Youth Soccer Month and the relaunch of the organization’s national website.At the professional level, Branscome served as Vice President of Sales and Marketing for the Philadelphia KiXX, General Manager of the Chicago Power and Director of Operations for the American Professional Soccer League. Earlier in his career, he also held athletic marketing and promotions positions at Villanova University, Saint Joseph's University and Towson University.A native of Lafayette Hill, Pennsylvania, Branscome played for Eastern Pennsylvania Youth Soccer affiliated clubs as a youth player before competing at La Salle College High School and later at Villanova University. He was inducted into the Philadelphia Soccer Hall of Fame in 2005.Under Branscome’s leadership, Eastern Pennsylvania Youth Soccer has expanded its visibility and community impact throughout the region, serving more than 130,000 youth players across 36 counties. The organization has also introduced and expanded initiatives focused on leadership development, inclusion and access to the game.Programs including the LeadHER Network, See It, Be It and the We Belong/Grow the Game Festivals have helped create opportunities for female athletes, underserved communities and future leaders within the sport.Earlier this spring, Eastern Pennsylvania Youth Soccer hosted Marketing of Soccer: 2026 and Beyond, presented by Bank of America, at the Independence Visitor Center in Philadelphia. The event brought together leaders from across soccer, marketing and communications to discuss fan engagement, sponsorship strategy, storytelling and the rapidly evolving business of soccer in America.Pre-registration is required for The Economics of the World Cup, and seating is limited. Additional event information is available through the British American Business Council of Greater Philadelphia at https://babcphl.com/2026/03/the-economics-of-the-world-cup Additional information about Eastern Pennsylvania Youth Soccer is available at https://www.epysa.org

Brotherly Love F.C. - What should Philadelphia expect when the World Cup Arrives in June?

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.