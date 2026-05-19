Celebrity Chef Suzanne Lossia Announces Cooking Series, 'Mediterranean Summer' Anti-Aging Foods, and Wellness

Celebrity Chef Suzanne Lossia Announces Cooking Series, “Mediterranean Summer” Anti-Aging Foods, Wellness, and Timeless Beauty Through Mediterranean Living

People are searching for natural ways to feel energized, look radiant, and age gracefully,” — Suzanne Lossia.

PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Celebrity Chef & TV Personality Suzanne Lossia Announces Return to Television and Upcoming Fall Book Tour“Mediterranean Summer” Media Tour to Spotlight Anti-Aging Foods, Wellness, and Timeless Beauty Through Mediterranean LivingCelebrity chef, television personality, and wellness advocate Suzanne Lossia is officially returning to television this season with an exciting national media tour and upcoming fall book tour focused on wellness, healthy aging, and Mediterranean-inspired living.Currently booking appearances in both New York City and Palm Beach, Suzanne Lossia is set to bring her signature charm, culinary expertise, and wellness-forward approach to audiences nationwide through her new featured segment series titled:“Mediterranean Summer: The Anti-Aging Secret? Mediterranean Foods You’re Probably Overlooking”In this engaging and informative television segment, Lossia explores how simple Mediterranean ingredients and everyday kitchen staples may help support glowing skin, healthy aging, increased energy, and overall wellness.Blending culinary expertise with lifestyle inspiration, Suzanne reveals that many of the world’s most effective beauty and wellness secrets are not found in expensive treatments — but in the foods we eat every day.“People are searching for natural ways to feel energized, look radiant, and age gracefully,” said Suzanne Lossia. “The Mediterranean lifestyle has always centered around fresh ingredients, balance, joy, and nourishment. Some of the most overlooked foods can make the biggest impact on how we feel from the inside out.”The upcoming television appearances will feature:Mediterranean-inspired anti-aging foodsSurprising ingredients that support wellness and beautyEasy seasonal recipes and entertaining tipsHealthy lifestyle habits inspired by Mediterranean cultureSummer dining inspiration for viewers at homeKnown for her vibrant personality and approachable style, Lossia has built a loyal following through her appearances as a celebrity chef, lifestyle expert, and television personality. Her return to TV comes alongside a highly anticipated fall book tour that will further expand on her passion for wellness, food, entertaining, and elevated living.Producers, networks, and media outlets interested in booking Suzanne Lossia for upcoming television appearances, interviews, lifestyle features, or cooking segments are currently invited to connect with her media team.

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