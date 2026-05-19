MSI² Appoints Peter J. Forcelli as Senior Fellow, Recognizing a Career of Service and Integrity

Bringing decades of experience in federal law enforcement and a commitment to accountability, Forcelli enhances MSI²’s mission across the Western Hemisphere.

His voice and experience will be invaluable as we advance our mission” — Dr. Rafael Marrero

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Miami Strategic Intelligence Institute (MSI²) is proud to announce the appointment of Peter J. Forcelli as Senior Fellow, strengthening the Institute’s capabilities in law enforcement, national security, and complex criminal investigations.A highly respected and principled law enforcement professional, Forcelli is a retired Deputy Assistant Director of the U.S. Department of Justice’s Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF), bringing more than three decades of distinguished service defined by integrity, courage, and a tireless commitment to justice.He began his career with the New York City Police Department, serving 15 years and rising to detective in the Bronx Homicide Task Force before joining ATF as a Special Agent in New York City. Over the course of his career, he held key leadership roles, including Group Supervisor in Phoenix, Assistant Country Attaché in Eastern Canada, and Special Agent in Charge of the Miami Field Division.In Miami, Forcelli led ATF’s response to major incidents, including the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport and Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shootings, as well as investigative efforts related to the Pulse Nightclub attack.Across his career, he conducted more than 1,200 arrests and executed over 300 search warrants, earning recognition for his disciplined practice and commitment to what he defines as “investigative excellence.”Beyond his operational achievements, Forcelli is widely recognized for his moral courage. As a whistleblower in the Operation Fast and Furious scandal, he stood for accountability within the Department of Justice, enduring retaliation while ultimately prevailing in his pursuit of justice. His work has also contributed to the exoneration of individuals wrongfully convicted, underscoring his dedication not only to enforcement but to fairness and truth.A survivor of the September 11 terrorist attacks and later a cancer survivor linked to his rescue and recovery efforts at Ground Zero, Forcelli’s career reflects a deep sense of duty and service to the nation. Today, he remains active as an author, public speaker, and advocate for law enforcement integrity and government accountability.“Peter Forcelli embodies the highest standards of service, integrity, and patriotism,” said Dr. Rafael Marrero, Founder and CEO of MSI².“His career reflects not only operational excellence, but the courage required to defend the rule of law, even in the face of institutional pressure. His voice and experience will be invaluable as we advance our mission to address the most pressing security challenges facing the United States and the Western Hemisphere.”As Senior Fellow, Forcelli will contribute to MSI²’s research and analysis on law enforcement, transnational threats, and national security, while also supporting the Institute as an author, strategic consultant, and contributor to its training programs, further advancing MSI²’s efforts to inform policy and strengthen institutional resilience across the Americas.About the Miami Strategic Intelligence InstituteThe Miami Strategic Intelligence Institute (MSI²), founded by Dr. Rafael Marrero, is a nonpartisan think tank dedicated to advancing stability, democracy, and prosperity in Latin America while addressing the global strategic challenge posed by the People’s Republic of China. MSI² specializes in policy research, strategic intelligence, training, and consulting services. Drawing on decades of public- and private-sector experience, the Institute delivers innovative, actionable solutions to complex geopolitical, economic, and technological challenges, serving government, corporate, and institutional partners as they navigate high-stakes decisions.

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