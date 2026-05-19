Singapore's Growth Ensemble Expands to UAE, Deepening Its Presence Across the GCC-ASEAN Corridor

Caption: Growth Ensemble Co-founders and Managing Partners Meredith Carson and Adam Flinter

As ASEAN-GCC trade enters a defining new phase, Growth Ensemble establishes a permanent, senior presence in Singapore and Dubai to help drive business growth.

The (ASEAN-GCC) corridor is one of the most significant opportunities in global business. Having both founders permanently on the ground, in both markets, is what conviction looks like in practice.” — Meredith Carson, Co-founder and Managing Partner of Growth Ensemble

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, May 19, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Growth Ensemble, the the specialist growth firm connecting fast-growing startups, investors, and government agencies across Southeast Asia and the GCC, has announced the opening of its Dubai office.

Founder and Managing Partner Meredith Carson relocates to the UAE; Co-Founder and Managing Partner Adam Flinter remains headquartered in Singapore, where the firm was founded.

Growth Ensemble was built around a single, long-held conviction: that the GCC-SEA corridor is one of the most significant and underserved commercial opportunities in the global economy.

The multilateral environment is now catching up. Total ASEAN-GCC trade reached $130.7 billion in 2023, against a jointly agreed target of $180 billion by 2032.

At the 2nd ASEAN-GCC Summit in Kuala Lumpur in May 2025, leaders launched formal FTA negotiations between the two blocs for the first time, endorsing a cooperation framework spanning trade, investment, digital economy, and supply chain resilience. New trade flows are projected to reach $50 billion by 2027.

Growth Ensemble works with startups, venture capital firms, family offices, and government agencies on commercial strategy, market entry, brand and marketing, fractional mandates, fundraising readiness, and cross-regional deal facilitation, with a particular focus on bringing AI companies into MENA and facilitating GCC technology into Southeast Asia.

Carson and Flinter bring nearly 40 years of combined in-market experience across the ASEAN and GCC region. Carson spent 12 years working across MENA before relocating to Singapore in 2020, while Flinter has been based in Singapore since 2011, following eight years in the Middle East.

With both founders now permanently on the ground in their respective regions, Growth Ensemble offers what the corridor demands: senior, embedded expertise in both markets, at the same time.

"The GCC and Southeast Asia share a business culture built on relationships, trust, and long-term thinking. Growth Ensemble was founded on that observation, and on the conviction that the corridor is one of the most significant opportunities in global business. Having both founders permanently on the ground, in both markets, is what that conviction looks like in practice," said Meredith Carson, Founder and Managing Partner of Growth Ensemble.

Adam Flinter, Co-Founder and Managing Partner, Growth Ensemble, added: "Southeast Asia is where Growth Ensemble began, yet our partnership started 17 years ago in the GCC. Our understanding of both markets runs deep.

"What this expansion means for our clients is that a scaleup in Singapore preparing to enter the Gulf, or a GCC investor looking at SEA opportunities, has senior, embedded advisors with decades of in-market experience."

About Growth Ensemble:

Growth Ensemble is a B2B advisory firm helping startups, VCs, family offices and government agencies accelerate growth across the GCC and ASEAN. Founded in Singapore by Meredith Carson and Adam Flinter, the firm operates across four pillars: AI-enabled marketing and communications, fractional CMO and CGO leadership, market entry, and fundraising and investor relations. Between them they have nearly 40 years of combined in-market experience across both regions, Growth Ensemble works hands-on with clients from strategy through execution.

Website: www.growthensemble.com

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