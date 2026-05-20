Perx Health announces dual strategic transactions: Perx Australia to merge with Navigator; Clutch to Acquire Perx USA

Two-transaction structure pairs each of Perx's geographic businesses with the category leader best positioned to accelerate it

SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, May 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Perx Health, the clinically-validated digital engagement platform trusted by leading insurers, providers and government agencies across the United States and Australia, today announced two strategic transactions that will see each of its geographic businesses unite with an established category leader in its respective market.- Clutch, the AI-powered customer engagement and loyalty platform, has completed the acquisition of Perx Health USA into Clutch Health, a dedicated healthcare business.- Perx Health Australia has agreed to merge with Navigator Group, the leading end-to-end clinical recovery for Australia's personal injury and workers' compensation sector.Financial terms of both transactions were not disclosed.Built over the past decade by founders Hugo Rourke and Scott Taylor, Perx Health's behavior change platform has supported more than 50,000 members living with complex chronic and injury-related conditions, delivering clinically validated engagement, adherence and recovery outcomes for customers including QBE, WorkSafe Victoria and NIB in Australia and Molina Healthcare, Engagewell IPA and First Choice Health in the United States. Investors include AirTree Ventures, Brandon Capital, Tenmile, Giant Leap Fund and Wildwood Ventures.A deliberate two-transaction structure"When we started Perx ten years ago, the goal was to fundamentally change the way people engage with their health — and we've done that at a scale we could barely have imagined. As the business grew, it became clear our US and Australian operations had diverged into two very different, but equally exciting, market opportunities. Rather than force one direction on both, we found two partners who each bring exactly what that side of the business needs to win. It's the best possible outcome for our customers, our team and our shareholders."— Scott Taylor, CEO & Co-Founder, Perx Health"Perx Health has built an industry-leading product in terms of driving daily engagement and clinical outcomes with high-risk patients. Pairing that DNA with Clutch's infrastructure in the US and Navigator's clinical depth in Australia gives both businesses a platform to do things faster than either could have done alone. We're incredibly proud of what the team has built, and genuinely excited about what comes next."— Hugo Rourke, COO & Co-Founder, Perx HealthContinuity of brand, product and leadershipUnder the new structure, the Perx brand and product will continue in both markets. Scott Taylor will serve as President of Perx USA within Clutch and will also join the Navigator Group Board of Directors as a non-executive director. Hugo Rourke will step into the role of Chief Transformation Officer at Navigator Group. The full Perx team transfers across both entities ensuring continuity for customers across both markets."Navigator has spent years building the most trusted clinical recovery network for personal injury recovery in Australia. Combining that with Perx's digital engagement platform creates a genuinely integrated recovery experience that our insurer partners have been asking for. We're delighted to welcome Hugo, Scott and the Perx team into the Navigator family.— Stacey Williams, CEO of Navigator Group"Perx Health has built something that’s hard to find in digital health: a product that patients actually use, that delivers measurable outcomes, and that customers are actively expanding. Adding Perx to Clutch Health gives us a proven engagement engine with real traction in the market. Combined with Reciprocity’s incentive science and Clutch’s AI and data platform, we’ve created the first company of its kind”— Craig Hauben, CEO of ClutchStrategic transactions to unlock valueThroughout its journey, Perx Health has been supported by venture capital investors in Australia and the USA including AirTree Ventures, Brandon Capital, Giant Leap Fund, Tenmile and Wildwood Ventures, as well industry angels in both markets. These dual transactions allow the company and shareholders to strategically maximize value, by uniting each geographic businesses with an established category leader in its respective market."When we led Perx Health’s Series A round, we noted Hugo and Scott’s strategic capability in navigating complex healthcare systems in Australia and their ambition in entering the US to bring a truly market-leading product to the world. Through out the journey they have continued to demonstrate integrity and relentlessness as they scaled the business across both markets— Jackie Vullinghs, Partner at AirTree Ventures

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