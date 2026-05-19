Board discusses future growth
Commissioners were presented with the study on impact fees and alternative funding sources at a May 12 workshop.
The next step in this process is for the Board to consider which impact fees or alternative funding options to adopt and at what rate.
The Highlands County Impact Fee and Alternative Funding Options reports, and a fee comparison chart and a master fee schedule are available for public review.
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