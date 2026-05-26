Ask Solaren is a smart solar consultation interface designed to help businesses review electricity data, receive system recommendations, and understand potential solar savings through a simple digital experience. A commercial facility owner reviews energy data on a tablet, showing how better energy visibility supports smarter solar investment decisions. Liwayway Marketing Corporation Main Factory solar installation by Solaren, supporting industrial energy efficiency and long-term electricity cost reduction. Ask Solaren helps businesses turn electricity bill data into solar system recommendations, payback estimates, and smarter energy decisions.

The interactive platform gives factories, retailers, and building owners instant site-specific solar and energy storage answers without a sales consultation.

Ask Solaren gives a factory manager the same quality of information that a large corporation gets from a dedicated energy team — in three minutes, without a sales call.” — Neil Pearce, Managing Director

MANILA, MANILA, PHILIPPINES, May 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Solaren Renewable Energy Solutions Corporation has launched Ask Solaren, an interactive solar intelligence platform designed to give commercial and industrial facility operators in the Philippines instant, accurate answers to energy questions without requiring a formal site assessment or sales consultation.The platform, featured in Khaleej Times as part of coverage of technology-driven energy adoption in Southeast Asia, reflects a shift in how businesses approach solar decisions. Rather than beginning with a sales call, potential clients can input their electricity bill data, operating hours, and facility type, and receive an immediate assessment of solar suitability, estimated savings, and recommended system size.The system uses a bill-to-kilowatt-hour conversion methodology developed from Solaren's decade of commercial project data. Facilities consuming above six kilowatts-peak in grid-equivalent demand receive a full system outline, including estimated payback period, generation profile by month, and applicable net metering eligibility under Philippine regulations.For facilities below the commercial threshold, Ask Solaren redirects users to qualified residential or light commercial partners in Solaren's accredited referral network, ensuring that every inquiry receives a relevant response regardless of scale.The platform also addresses energy storage questions. As battery energy storage system pricing continues to decline in the Philippine market, a growing share of commercial inquiries now involve hybrid solar-plus-storage configurations. Ask Solaren covers battery sizing for demand management, backup duration estimates, and the cost differential between grid-tied and hybrid systems at common commercial load profiles.Solaren Managing Director Neil Pearce noted that the platform addresses a long-standing gap between the quality of information available to large corporate buyers and the information available to mid-market commercial operators making their first significant energy investment.he company has over 100 megawatts installed acrfoss more than 2,500 commercial and industrial projects in the Philippines , with clients including Toyota, Oishi, McDonald's, and Dunkin'. Ask Solaren draws on that installation base to inform its response logic, distinguishing it from generic solar calculators that rely on national averages rather than local project data.The platform is available at solaren-power.com and operates without registration or data submission requirements for initial queries.Solaren Renewable Energy Solutions Corporation is a DOE-accredited, PCAB-licensed solar EPC company headquartered in Tarlac, Philippines, with more than 100 megawatts installed across 2,500 commercial and industrial projects. The company holds the Asian Power Award for Solar Power Project of the Year.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.