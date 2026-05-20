Gadi Sznajder's 'The Asia Code' Offers Western Executives a Practical Guide to Building Business Relationships In Asia

The Asia Code: A Million-Dollar Handshake Book Cover Author Gadi Sznajder

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Business development expert and international consultant Gadi Sznajder has released The Asia Code: A Million-Dollar Handshake : How to Build Relationships that Win in Asia, a new business guide designed to help Western executives navigate the cultural realities of doing business in Asia. The book focuses on relationship-building strategies across Japan, South Korea, and China, providing professionals with practical tools for developing trust, improving communication, and strengthening long-term partnerships in some of the world’s most influential markets.As global business becomes increasingly driven by automation and digital systems, The Asia Code highlights the continued importance of human connection in international business. Drawing from more than two decades of experience in business development, sales, marketing, and executive leadership, Gadi Sznajder shares insights gained from working directly with companies expanding between Asian and Western markets.AvailabilityThe book is now available worldwide on Amazon in Kindle, paperback and hardcover editions and can be accessed via https://www.amazon.com/Asia-Code-Million-Dollar-Handshake-Relationships-ebook/dp/B0GSD2SHTB Professionals interested in strengthening their cross-cultural business skills and improving their ability to build lasting partnerships in Asia can learn more about the book by visiting the official website A Practical Resource for Cross-Cultural Business SuccessThe Asia Code is written for executives, entrepreneurs, consultants, and professionals seeking to improve their effectiveness in Asia’s business environment. Rather than focusing on theory alone, the book delivers practical guidance rooted in real-world business situations and cross-cultural negotiation experience.Readers will learn how to better understand the cultural logic behind decision-making in Japan, South Korea, and China. The book also explores communication styles, relationship expectations, trust-building methods, and negotiation approaches commonly encountered in these markets.The guide emphasizes that successful business expansion in Asia often depends on personal credibility, cultural awareness, and long-term relationship development.Understanding the Human Element in Asian MarketsOne of the central themes of the book is that business relationships in Asia are often built on trust established over time. Sznajder explains how professionals can move beyond surface-level etiquette and develop stronger interpersonal connections that support sustainable partnerships.Inside the book, readers will discover how to:Decode cultural expectations in Japan, South Korea, and ChinaBuild authentic rapport with partners and stakeholdersNavigate complex communication and negotiation environmentsUse cultural understanding as a strategic business advantageApproach marketing and business development with greater confidenceThe book also addresses the growing misconception that technology alone can replace human centered business development.“Technology continues to reshape global business, but trust still drives decisions,” said Gadi Sznajder, Author of The Asia Code and Founder of GSConsultancy . “In Asia, relationships remain the foundation of meaningful business success. This book was written to help professionals understand the human side of international business and apply it with confidence.”Built From More Than Two Decades of International ExperienceGadi Sznajder has spent more than 20 years working in C-level leadership roles across business development, sales, and marketing while serving as a board member and advisor to international companies. Through his consultancy, GSConsultancy, he has worked directly with CEOs and organizations seeking to enter Asian markets or expand internationally through stronger cross-cultural positioning. His experience includes helping Western companies establish partnerships in Asia while also supporting Asian businesses entering Western markets.The Asia Code serves as a reflection of the relationship-driven philosophy that has guided his career.About GSConsultancyGSConsultancy is an international business consultancy founded by Gadi Sznajder. The company works with global organizations and executives seeking to improve cross-cultural communication, business development, and strategic market expansion between Asia and Western markets. Through consulting and advisory services, GSConsultancy helps companies strengthen relationships, navigate cultural complexity, and support long-term international growth.

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