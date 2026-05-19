SUNSKAARA Returns to the Iconic Devon Horse Show Featuring an Elegant Equestrian Collection for lifestyle and home decor

Sunskaara Unveils Elegant Silk Scarves, Dresses, and Home Goods Inspired by Timeless Equestrian Sophistication During Devon’s 130th Anniversary Celebration

“We are thrilled to return to such a historic and prestigious event during such an important milestone year,” said a spokesperson for SUNSKAARA.” — VP Sophia Garceau and Designer Garima Malhotra

DEVON, PA, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Luxury lifestyle brand SUNSKAARA is proud to announce its highly anticipated return to the legendary Devon Horse Show and Country Fair as the historic event celebrates an extraordinary 130 years of equestrian tradition, heritage, and excellence.To commemorate the milestone celebration, SUNSKAARA will debut its new Equestrian Collection — a refined showcase of beautifully crafted silk scarves, elegant dresses, and sophisticated home goods inspired by the timeless grace of the equestrian lifestyle.Guests are invited to experience an exclusive shopping and styling event on May 21st from 3PM–7PM, featuring special guest and renowned stylist Style By Peggy, who will curate a selection of standout pieces chosen especially for the Devon audience.The collection celebrates timeless luxury with modern sophistication, blending rich textures, elevated craftsmanship, and effortless resort-inspired elegance synonymous with the SUNSKAARA brand.“We are thrilled to return to such a historic and prestigious event during such an important milestone year,” said a spokesperson for SUNSKAARA. “The Devon Horse Show represents tradition, elegance, and lifestyle — values that align beautifully with our new equestrian-inspired collection. Celebrating Devon’s 130th anniversary makes this moment even more meaningful.”says CEO & Designer Garima MalhotraThe Devon Horse Show and Country Fair is recognized as the oldest and largest outdoor multi-breed horse show in the United States, drawing equestrian enthusiasts, tastemakers, and luxury lifestyle audiences from around the country.While today the event stands as a celebrated American institution, its origins were far more modest. In the 1890s, the rolling farmlands and growing communities of Philadelphia’s western suburbs became home to families settling along the newly established “Main Line.” Horses were not recreational luxuries at the time — they were essential for transportation to church, town, and local markets.On May 22, 1896, local gentlemen of the Main Line gathered friends and neighbors to form an organization dedicated to hosting a horse show in Devon. Less than two months later, the very first Devon Horse Show was born, beginning a celebrated tradition that continues now for 130 remarkable years.SUNSKAARA’s return honors both the enduring elegance of the equestrian world and the modern luxury consumer seeking meaningful, beautifully designed pieces with timeless appeal.Attendees can expect:Exclusive previews of the new Equestrian CollectionLuxurious silk scarves and ready-to-wear dressesCurated home decor and lifestyle goodsPersonalized styling moments with Style By PeggyA sophisticated shopping experience during one of America’s most iconic equestrian eventsThe SUNSKAARA showcase will take place during the opening days of the Devon Horse Show festivities and promises to be a must-visit destination for fashion lovers, equestrian enthusiasts, and luxury shoppers alike.For more information, visit SUNSKAARA Official Website

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