Valerie Sassyfras Celebrates Birthday Bash with Live Music, Hip Hop Classics, and Late-Night Revelry on July 3

Doors open at 8 pm for Valerie Sassyfras' Birthday Bash at Gasa Gasa on July 3rd. Sassyfras is an accomplished musician and live performance artist. Her annual bash has been referred to as a "birthday party on steroids" With an energetic crowd, unforgettable performances, and Sassyfras’ trademark theatrical flair, the celebration is expected to be one of the season’s standout parties.

Valerie Sassyfras celebrates her July 3 birthday with live music, hip hop classics, and a festive late-night performance event.

I’ll be performing some hip hop classics reimagined with my accordion and mandolin” — Valerie Sassyfras

NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Louisiana performer and musical entertainer Valerie Sassyfras is inviting fans, friends, and partygoers to celebrate her birthday in unforgettable fashion on July 3 with a high-energy evening of live music, dancing, and signature Sassyfras flair.Dubbed a “Birthday Party on Steroids,” the event promises an eclectic mix of entertainment, including original music, hip-hop classics, video projections, and special live performances throughout the night.Doors open at 8:00 p.m., with Sassyfras taking the stage at 9:00 p.m. Performing alongside her will be Gal Holiday & The Honky Tonk Revue, who will begin their set at 10:00 p.m. and keep the celebration going late into the night.While others are retiring, Sassyfras is revving up for many more years to come! Known for her unconventional style and magnetic stage presence, Sassyfras will deliver a genre-bending performance. “I’ll be performing some hip hop classics reimagined with my accordion and mandolin,” says Sassyfras.Guests are encouraged to embrace the festive spirit by wearing their sparkliest red, white, and blue attire for the patriotic-themed celebration.With an energetic crowd, unforgettable performances, and Sassyfras’ trademark theatrical flair, the celebration is expected to be one of the season’s standout parties. The evening will take place at a Gasa Gasa , 4920 Freret St, New Orleans, LA, the perfect atmosphere for her summer birthday blowout filled with music, dancing, and surprises. Tickets are available in advance. To purchase tickets or for more information about this event, visit here About Valerie SassyfrasValerie Sassyfras is a Louisiana-based entertainer, multi-instrumentalist, and songwriter known for her high-energy performances that blend Cajun and zydeco roots with modern influences. A performer for more than 20 years, she incorporates keyboard, accordion, mandolin, choreography, and visual projections into her live shows while exploring themes ranging from heartbreak and hardship to humor and nightlife in her songwriting. Sassyfras has appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Ridiculousness, and Season 14 of America's Got Talent, and has shared the stage with artists including Tank and the Bangas, St. Paul and The Broken Bones, Portugal. The Man, and Marc Rebillet. She was also featured on the cover of OffBeat Magazine, and a 2020 documentary about her life earned awards at the New Orleans Film Festival and the Toronto Arthouse Film Festival.

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