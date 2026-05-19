AntiFragile Equity Partners Acquires One Billion-Stream Catalog of Hot Vibes Recordings, Backed by Corrum Capital

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- AntiFragile Equity Partners, the music IP acquisition company founded by industry veteran Tom Sarig, has completed its first catalog acquisition with the purchase of a majority stake in the catalog of Hot Vibes Records. The deal marks the initial deployment of capital from its strategic funding partner, Corrum Capital.The acquisition signals the official launch of AntiFragile’s catalog investment strategy, focused on identifying and scaling under-monetized music assets with strong streaming performance and long-term growth potential.Founded in 2020 by producer and artist ConKi, Hot Vibes Records has built a globally distributed electronic and dance catalog spanning deep house pop, chill pop, and tropical house. The catalog has generated more than 1 billion cumulative streams and includes nearly 200 releases, with a roster footprint of over 250 artists.Backed by Corrum Capital, AntiFragile is building a pipeline of acquisitions across master recordings and publishing rights, leveraging a data-driven approach that combines playlisting, social advertising, sync licensing, and AI-powered analytics to drive revenue growth.“This acquisition is an important step in executing our vision,” said Tom Sarig, Founder & CEO of AntiFragile Equity Partners. “With Corrum’s support, we’re focused on identifying catalogs with real scale and engagement, and unlocking additional value through a modern, strategic approach.”"Corrum Capital Management is pleased to support AntiFragile's launch with this first acquisition. The Hot Vibes catalog is a scaled, streaming-proven catalog with upside from active management. We look forward to building a meaningful portfolio alongside Tom and the AntiFragile team," says Sam Filer, Corrum Capital Management.The Hot Vibes Records catalog represents the first in a series of planned acquisitions as AntiFragile expands its portfolio within the independent music rights market.About AntiFragile Equity PartnersFounded in 2024, AntiFragile Equity Partners is an acquisition-focused record label and publishing company engaged in acquiring and growing under-leveraged music master recordings and publishing copyrights. The company was founded by Tom Sarig, a veteran of the music business, who has had a venerable career in a number of capacities, shepherding the creative process and growing important cultural artists as a major label A&R executive, founder and CEO of a management company, and Founder & CEO of a major independent record label and music publisher. AntiFragile Equity Partners uses a proprietary mix of creative marketing, sync licensing, playlist growth, and AI-based strategies to maximize streaming and licensing income across its portfolio of mid-tier music catalogs.About Corrum Capital ManagementCorrum Capital Management LLC, an affiliate of Callodine Group, is an investment manager focused on asset-backed, cash flow–oriented credit strategies that emphasize collateral and structural features designed to help manage downside risk and reduce sensitivity to broad market movements. We seek credit-oriented, income-focused opportunities and leverage our experience structuring bespoke solutions which may include opportunities with return profiles that can, in certain situations, resemble equity-like outcomes. Corrum Capital currently has active investments primarily across the music, entertainment, and sports industries, as well as aviation finance.Important information: This press release is provided for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any security. Statements herein may be forward-looking and are subject to risks and uncertainties; actual results may differ materially. Investing involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Corrum Capital Management LLC is an investment adviser relying on the registration of CC Management GP, LLC, a registered investment adviser with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, pursuant to the SEC’s umbrella registration guidance. Registration does not imply a certain level of skill or training.

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