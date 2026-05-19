Forza Logistics Group Invests in GenLogs to Combat Rising Freight Fraud

Forza Logistics Group

New investment strengthens carrier verification, fraud prevention, and real-time visibility as cargo theft and broker liability continue to rise.

This investment is about one thing: giving our shippers frictionless freight. Hand us your load and sleep at night. Forza handles the rest. GenLogs makes sure we can always say that with confidence.” — Nick Mascari

CARMEL, IN, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASEForza Logistics Group Invests in GenLogs Truck Intelligence to Combat Rising Cargo Theft and Carrier FraudThe carrier that stole your freight last quarter probably looked legitimate on paper.They had an active MC number. Clean compliance records. Verified insurance. A history of successful deliveries. They knew your shipper’s workflow, your receiver’s dock schedules, and exactly how long they had before anyone realized the load was gone.That is the modern reality of cargo theft — and why Forza Logistics Group has invested in GenLogs Truck Intelligence, an advanced carrier intelligence platform designed to validate where carriers are physically operating, not just what their paperwork says.“The freight industry has entered a different era of risk,” said Nick Mascari, CEO of Forza Logistics Group. “Bad actors are no longer easy to spot. Many operate with legitimate authority, clean histories, and years of operational knowledge. Traditional compliance tools alone are no longer enough.”“Consider this: 94% of motor carriers operating on U.S. roads have no safety data on file with the FMCSA. No rating. No inspection history. Nothing. And under the Montgomery ruling, if something goes wrong with a carrier you hired, the liability chain becomes very real. At Forza, our responsibility is to eliminate uncertainty for our customers. No surprises. Cold chain protected. Outcomes owned. GenLogs gives us the visibility to close the gap the regulator can’t.”The reality behind modern carrier risk is reflected in one of the most alarming statistics in transportation today: 94% of motor carriers operating on U.S. roads have no FMCSA safety rating on file — yet brokers and shippers can still face liability exposure when those carriers fail.According to CargoNet, cargo theft incidents increased 18% year-over-year in 2025, with estimated losses reaching $128 million in Q2 alone. Food and beverage thefts rose 68% year-over-year, while digital fraud and deceptive pickups now account for nearly one-third of all cargo theft events.The threat landscape has fundamentally shifted. In many of today’s largest theft cases, the perpetrators are not fake carriers using stolen identities — they are legitimate carriers with real operating histories, verified equipment, and established broker relationships who exploit insider knowledge to execute intentional multi-load theft schemes.GenLogs addresses that visibility gap through a nationwide intelligence network powered by proprietary roadside sensors, satellite data, and billions of commercial vehicle observations. The platform monitors 99% of active U.S. motor carriers regularly, providing operational visibility far beyond traditional compliance databases.Forza uses the platform to verify where carriers are actively operating before freight is ever tendered — adding another layer of protection for customers moving temperature-sensitive and high-value freight.The investment also comes amid increasing legal scrutiny surrounding carrier selection practices. In May 2026, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in Montgomery v. Caribe Transport II that brokers may be held liable for negligently hiring unsafe carriers, intensifying industry focus on carrier due diligence and operational verification.Forza places freight exclusively with verified asset-based carriers that own and operate their own equipment. Loads are never double brokered or re-tendered to unknown third parties.“Shippers today are not just choosing a transportation provider,” Mascari added. “They are choosing how much risk they are willing to inherit. We’ve invested heavily in systems, technology, and operational controls that allow our customers to move freight with confidence.”For more information about GenLogs, visit genlogs.io.About Forza Logistics GroupForza Logistics Group is a Carmel, Indiana-based freight brokerage specializing in temperature-controlled transportation throughout North America. Built on decades of shipper-side experience across produce, retail, and distribution, Forza operates 24/7 with a network trusted verified vetted carriers and a rigorous approach to fraud prevention, visibility, and cold chain protection across refrigerated, dry van, flatbed, and LTL freight.Learn more at forzalogisticsgroup.com.Media Contact:Nick MascariCEO, Forza Logistics GroupNick@forzalogisticsgroup.com317-625-0575

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