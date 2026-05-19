EPA announces rollback of protections for toxic PFAS 'forever chemicals' in drinking water

Health advocates warn rollback will prolong exposure to toxic PFAS “forever chemicals” linked to cancer, immune system harm, and developmental risks

EPA’s action to roll back these standards will prolong exposure and leave communities in danger from this contamination. EPA must put our health first.” — Liz Hitchcock, director of federal policy at Toxic-Free Future

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, U.S. EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin and Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. announced plans to delay enforcement of national drinking water standards for two types of PFAS “forever chemicals” (PFOA and PFOS) and to roll back drinking water standards for four additional PFAS compounds (GenX, PFBS, PFHxS, and PFNA).Toxic-Free Future and Safer States responded to the announcement “Communities across the country are already paying with their health and taxpayer dollars because of widespread PFAS contamination in our tap water,” said Liz Hitchcock, director of federal policy at Toxic-Free Future. “Today’s announcement is one more step in a chemical industry-backed assault on federal public health protections. EPA’s action to roll back these standards will prolong exposure and leave communities in danger from this contamination. EPA must put our health first.”“Today’s decision puts the interests of chemical manufacturers ahead of the health of families and communities,” said Sarah Doll, national director of Safer States. “Safe drinking water should not depend on where you live or whether states can afford to clean up contamination after the fact. The science is clear that PFAS threaten human health, and delaying protections will only increase costs for states and prolong exposure to toxic chemicals that should never have been allowed to contaminate drinking water in the first place.”Press statement: https://toxicfreefuture.org/press-room/epa-announces-rollback-of-protections-for-toxic-pfas-forever-chemicals-in-drinking-water/ TOXIC-FREE FUTUREToxic-Free Future is a national leader in environmental health research and advocacy. Through the power of science, education, and activism, Toxic-Free Future drives strong laws and corporate responsibility that protects the health of all people and the planet. toxicfreefuture.orgSAFER STATESSafer States is a national alliance of environmental health organizations and coalitions from across the nation working to safeguard people and the planet from toxic chemicals and to ensure availability of safer solutions for a healthier world. Led by state-based organizations, the alliance seeks government and corporate action that lead to safer chemicals and materials, and protection of public health and communities by transitioning away from harmful chemicals and holding chemical polluters accountable. saferstates.org

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