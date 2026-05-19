Tom Meehan, CFI, Joins ZFLO Technologies Board of Directors

ZFLO Technologies

ZFLO Technologies today announced the appointment of Tom Meehan to its Board of Directors.

Tom’s experience leading large-scale RFID initiatives and connected retail deployments makes him an exceptional addition to our board.” — Larry Fox

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ZFLO Technologies today announced the appointment of Tom Meehan to its Board of Directors. Meehan brings decades of experience in RFID innovation, retail operations, and enterprise intelligence as ZFLO Technologies continues advancing solutions designed to combat package theft and strengthen transparency throughout the e-commerce last-mile delivery process.ZFLO Technologies develops technology solutions focused on shipment verification, delivery intelligence, operational efficiency, and package tracking across retail, logistics, and enterprise environments.Meehan serves as CEO of CONTROLTEK , where he leads the company’s strategic direction across RFID, EAS, sensor fusion technologies, and connected enterprise solutions supporting organizations worldwide.“Tom’s experience leading large-scale RFID initiatives and connected retail deployments makes him an exceptional addition to our board,” said Larry Fox, CEO of ZFLO Technologies. “His expertise in deployment strategy, enterprise innovation, and intelligent tracking solutions aligns strongly with our vision for the future of connected commerce.”As part of the relationship, ZFLO Technologies and CONTROLTEK are expected to collaborate strategically to help organizations gain greater intelligence across the entire shipment journey, from supply chain operations and fulfillment centers to final delivery and customer receipt.CONTROLTEK’s expertise in RFID-enabled inventory and shipment tracking complements ZFLO Technologies’ focus on last-mile delivery intelligence and package verification technology.“Organizations today need better data, stronger accountability, and real-time operational insight across every stage of fulfillment,” said Meehan. “By combining CONTROLTEK’s RFID expertise with ZFLO Technologies’ last-mile delivery intelligence, organizations can create a more connected and transparent view of the shipment journey from distribution to doorstep.”Meehan is widely recognized throughout the retail technology and asset protection industries for his leadership in RFID, operational intelligence, and emerging technology strategy.About ZFLO TechnologiesZFLO Technologies develops IoT and technology solutions focused on asset visibility, loss prevention, operational intelligence, and supply chain innovation. The company helps organizations improve tracking accuracy, efficiency, and data-driven decision-making across complex operational environments.

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