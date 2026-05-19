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Boulder County Government Offices Closed May 25 for Memorial Day

Boulder County, Colo. - Boulder County government offices (including the 20th Judicial District Court and the District Attorney's Office) will be closed Monday, May 25, in observance of Memorial Day.

The closure does not impact 24/7 public safety, child and adult protection, or maintenance operations.

Visit Boulder County’s website for services that can be conducted online. Hours and holiday closures are also available on the county’s website.

Memorial Day, Boulder County logo, U.S. flag

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Boulder County Government Offices Closed May 25 for Memorial Day

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