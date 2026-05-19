Boulder County Area Agency on Aging Leading Community-Informed Planning Process

Boulder County, Colo. - The Boulder County Area Agency on Aging (BCAAA) is hosting a series of Community Conversations this May and June for older adults and their caregivers.

For decades, BCAAA and its network of local partners have collected community feedback to understand what helps people age well and where needs go unmet. That work drives real change: it shapes the programs and services that help all Boulder County residents age well. Now, as part of its four-year planning process, BCAAA is expanding that conversation because Boulder County's older adult population is growing faster than ever, and the stakes are higher than ever, too.

Conversations cover a range of topics related to aging and caregiving in Boulder County, including service gaps, community resources and what's working well. Sessions are being held in Boulder, Erie, Lafayette, Longmont, Louisville and mountain communities, with both in-person and online options available throughout May and June. Topics and formats vary by location. Some conversations are by invitation only, including many held in Spanish and those in long-term care facilities. Informal and family caregivers of older adults are encouraged to participate.

No registration is required for most sessions, and new conversations are still being added to the schedule. For a full list of dates, topics and locations, visit boco.org/AgeWellPlan.

Questions? Contact Lindsay Neville at lneville@bouldercounty.gov.