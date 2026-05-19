South Florida Business Broker Jake Tobin Wins Rookie of the Year Award

Business broker Jake Tobin Business broker Jake Tobin holding award Transworld Business Advisors Logo

South Florida business broker recognized for helping business owners navigate business sales, acquisitions, succession planning, and growth strategies

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Transworld Business Advisors of Florida proudly announces that Jake Tobin has been awarded the “Rookie of the Year” recognition for his outstanding performance and growing impact in the South Florida business brokerage and mergers & acquisitions industry since joining the company in April 2024.Jake Tobin is a South Florida business broker specializing in business sales, business acquisitions, exit planning, succession planning, and lower middle-market advisory services. Working with entrepreneurs, privately held companies, and investors throughout Florida, Jake has quickly established himself as a trusted advisor for business owners looking to sell a business, buy a business, or position their company for long-term growth.Originally from Pembroke Pines, Jake earned his degree in Retailing and Tourism Management from the University of Kentucky, where he graduated Cum Laude. While attending college as an out-of-state student, Jake worked night shifts at Eastern State Hospital to help support his higher education and living expenses.Before entering business brokerage, Jake gained experience in commercial real estate and redevelopment. He worked with SVN on the retail investments team and later worked alongside Chad Needham on commercial redevelopment projects, including Greyline Station in Lexington, Kentucky. His background in commercial redevelopment, retail investment strategy, consumer behavior, and service industries allows him to provide clients with both analytical insight and a relationship-focused approach.Since joining Transworld Business Advisors of Florida, Jake has advised business owners across a broad range of industries including healthcare, marine, retail, service, manufacturing, wellness, transportation, and home services. His experience includes working with entrepreneurs on business valuations, confidential business sales, buyer representation, growth planning, and transition strategies.Jake is also the founder and host of Inside the Industry, a business-focused series designed to educate entrepreneurs, investors, and operators on market trends, industry insights, and business ownership strategies. The series highlights different industries and provides practical information for business owners preparing for a sale, evaluating acquisitions, or planning future growth initiatives.“Receiving Rookie of the Year is an incredible honor,” said Jake Tobin. “I'm grateful for the mentorship and culture at Transworld Business Advisors of Florida, and most importantly, for the trust business owners place in me. Every business has a story, and every business owner should have the opportunity to sell their business. I’m passionate about helping owners navigate transitions, create value, and position their companies for the future.”Transworld Business Advisors is one of the world’s largest business brokerage and franchise consulting firms, with more than 40 years of experience, over 900 brokers, and more than 250 offices worldwide. The company specializes in business sales, franchise consulting, mergers and acquisitions advisory, and business exit planning services for privately held companies.Business owners interested in learning more about selling a business in Florida, business valuation services, acquisition opportunities, or exit planning strategies can connect with Jake Tobin through https://www.tworld.com/agents/jaketobin

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