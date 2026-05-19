After Her Celiac Diagnosis, Dylan Schissler Creates Safe Bites to Support the Gluten-Free Community Across South Florida

Teens Help Teens Pilates Fusion for Celiac Disease Awareness Event Dylan With Co-Organizer, Gabby, at the Teens Help Teens Pilates Fusion for Celiac Disease Awareness Event Safe Bites Auction Flyer What is Safe Bites Flyer

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For Dylan Schissler, being diagnosed with Celiac Disease, an autoimmune condition triggered by gluten consumption, at 14 years old changed the way she viewed something as simple as eating out. Restaurants that once felt casual and routine suddenly became places filled with uncertainty, where safety depended on ingredient awareness, preparation methods, and whether businesses truly understood the needs of people with Celiac Disease. But as Schissler began discovering local restaurants that prioritized gluten-free safety and celiac friendly protocols, she realized there was an entire community built around helping people feel safe, included, and understood.

“At first, I genuinely thought I would never be able to comfortably eat outside my house again,” Schissler shared. “The best thing I can hear at a restaurant is that they have a dedicated fryer, oven, or kitchen space for gluten-free food. It immediately makes me feel safe, relaxed, and like I’m actually being seen and cared for.”

Now, Schissler is using her own experience to help others feel that same sense of comfort and confidence by creating Safe Bites, a social media, fundraising and awareness campaign created during Celiac Disease Awareness Month. The effort encourages local restaurants and businesses throughout South Florida to support the Celiac Disease Foundation through donations, giveaways, special promotions, or community partnerships while also highlighting businesses that prioritize safe gluten-free dining practices.

Schissler first began building her presence within the gluten-free community through her Instagram account, @glutenfreesoflo, where she shares gluten-free restaurants, recipes, products, and businesses that accommodate those with Celiac Disease and gluten sensitivities. As her platform grew, she realized it could also become a way to connect local businesses with a larger purpose during Celiac Disease Awareness Month.

Through Safe Bites, Schissler connects with restaurants and businesses across South Florida that offer gluten-free options and celiac safe protocols, encouraging them to support fundraising efforts benefiting the Celiac Disease Foundation while also raising awareness during Celiac Disease Awareness Month. To help bring the campaign to life, she created an official donation page supporting the Celiac Disease Foundation and coordinates online auctions featuring donated gift cards from participating businesses. She also uses her platform to spotlight participating businesses and share resources with the gluten-free community throughout the month of May.

Local businesses throughout South Florida have already rallied behind Safe Bites, showing strong support of both the gluten-free and Celiac Disease communities. Bolay, a fully gluten-free restaurant chain, donated a catering package for 10 people to support the fundraiser. Ernie’s Acai also partnered with Safe Bites by organizing a donation day on May 19 across all six South Florida locations, contributing 10% of sales from customers who mention Safe Bites, while also donating a $50 gift card to the online auction. Sixty Vines additionally contributed a $100 gift card after the owner shared a personal connection to Celiac Disease within their family.

Chris Gannon, CEO & Founder of Bolay Fresh Bold Kitchen, praised Schissler’s efforts and the impact Safe Bites is creating within the gluten-free community. “Thank you so much for the meaningful work you’re doing around Celiac Awareness Month,” Gannon shared. “As a fully gluten-free concept, this is something that’s very close to who we are as a brand, and we love what you’re building with Safe Bites. We’re excited to support the gluten-free community together.”

For Schissler, Safe Bites is about more than raising money. She hopes the campaign encourages more restaurants and businesses to think critically about how they support customers with dietary restrictions and food allergies while creating environments where everyone can feel safe, supported, and genuinely considered when dining out. According to the Celiac Disease Foundation, 1 in 100 people worldwide are affected by Celiac Disease, yet many restaurants still lack the dedicated preparation spaces and safety protocols needed to properly accommodate those with the disease.

“There are so many places that offer gluten-free items like french fries, but they’re still cooked in the same fryer as foods containing gluten,” Schissler shared. “If just one business hears about Safe Bites and is inspired to add a dedicated fryer for gluten-free items, I feel like that would be a huge win to me.”

Schissler hopes to continue expanding her gluten-free platform and community partnerships year round while growing Safe Bites as an annual fundraising campaign during Celiac Disease Awareness Month each May. Through the campaign, she plans to continue increasing awareness around Celiac Disease and encouraging more restaurants to create safer dining environments for the gluten-free community.

To support Schissler and learn more about Safe Bites, follow @glutenfreesoflo on Instagram, participate in the Safe Bites online auction, and support participating South Florida businesses throughout Celiac Disease Awareness Month.

About Dylan Schissler

Dylan Schissler is a student at Spanish River High School in Boca Raton, Florida, where she is an AP student, member of the National Honor Society, and incoming Vice President of Community Service for DECA. She is also a member of the school’s dance team and serves as the upcoming Audience Engagement Director for the school news program. Beyond school, Schissler has been involved in fundraisers and community events supporting organizations such as the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (LLS) and Summer Camp Opportunities Promote Education (SCOPE).

Contact

Dylan Schissler

Dylanmschissler@gmail.com

Media Contact

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.