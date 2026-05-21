Monarch Season Meets Conservation Crisis: Interactive Children’s Book Helps Kids Protect Butterflies at Critical Moment

Arlo Needs Your Help arrives at a pivotal time for western monarch butterflies. Rather than teaching conservation through nonfiction, the interactive story helps children emotionally connect with monarch metamorphosis through storytelling and participation. Cortney Cino and Whimspire Books partnered with the Pollinator Partnership and the Xerces Society to ensure scientific accuracy and educational value. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service estimates western monarch butterflies face a greater than 95% chance of extinction by 2080, driven by habitat loss, pesticides, and climate change.

According to the US Fish and Wildlife Service, western monarchs face a >95% chance of extinction by 2080. A new book transforms storytime into action.

When children help Arlo through the story, they stop seeing monarchs as abstract science and start seeing them as something worth protecting.” — Cortney Cino

SACRAMENTO , CA, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As monarch butterflies enter their crucial spring and summer breeding season, a new interactive children’s book helps young readers connect with one of North America’s most urgent conservation crises through storytelling. Arlo Needs Your Help (May 5, 2026), written by Cortney Cino, introduces children to the monarch butterfly life cycle, habitat protection, and pollinator conservation through interactive and movement-based activities. Readers actively assist Arlo, a stranded monarch caterpillar trapped in a plastic container, using clapping, stomping, counting, and seek-and-find prompts to help him return safely to his habitat.The book’s release comes at a critical moment for monarch butterflies. According to recent findings from the Xerces Society for Invertebrate Conservation's annual Western Monarch Count, only approximately 12,260 western monarchs were recorded overwintering in late 2025, down from the low millions seen in the 1980s and marking the third-lowest population count since monitoring began.Rather than presenting environmental decline solely through traditional nonfiction, Arlo Needs Your Help transforms scientific and conservation concepts into a fictional read-aloud experience for K–3 classrooms, libraries, and families."When children help Arlo through the story, they stop seeing monarchs as abstract science and start seeing them as something worth protecting. We created the story with this idea very much top of mind," said Cino.Kirkus Reviews (starred review) called it:“Beautifully presented and perfectly pitched to foster a sense of wonder about the natural world.”To ensure scientific accuracy and meaningful educational value, Arlo Needs Your Help was developed with input from the Pollinator Partnership and the Xerces Society, two leading organizations in pollinator and invertebrate conservation.As schools, libraries, and families look for resources that combine literacy, STEM, and non-device fun, Arlo Needs Your Help offers a timely option, building the next generation of conservation-minded readers while making science accessible.The book is available through online retailers and book wholesalers. For more information about monarch conservation efforts, please visit the Xerces Society or Pollinator Partnership website.About Whimspire Books Whimspire Books for Kids is an independent children’s book publishing company based in Northern California.Media Contact:Kate Smithinquiries@whimspirebooks.com

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