Mayor Bowser Announces DCPS Afterschool Registration for 2026-27 School Year Opens Tuesday, May 19 Through the MOST-DC Portal

(Washington, DC) – Today, Mayor Muriel Bowser, the Office of the Deputy Mayor for Education (DME), and District of Columbia Public Schools (DCPS) announced that registration for 2026-27 DCPS Afterschool Programs will open on Tuesday, May 19 at 10 am through the My Out of School Time DC (MOST-DC) portal at MOST.dc.gov. MOST-DC is the District’s free, centralized platform where families can search, explore, and register for afterschool and summer programs all in one place.

“We know a lot of families are still thinking about finishing up the school year and finalizing summer plans, but we also want you to think about your afterschool plans for next school year,” said Mayor Bowser. “We launched MOST.dc.gov to make it easier for families to find programs that match your child’s needs, and we encourage DCPS families to get your accounts ready, check out what is available, and get enrolled in great programs.”

Families are encouraged to update or create their MOST-DC accounts now to ensure they are ready to register when enrollment opens. Programs are first come, first served. For School Year (SY) 2026-27, DCPS will offer afterschool programming at 55 school sites across the District. Programs provide students with access to academic support, enrichment activities, recreation, arts, STEM programming, and social-emotional learning opportunities in a safe and supportive environment A full list of DCPS Out of School Time Programs sites for SY 2026-27 is available on the DCPS website.

“DC Public Schools is committed to providing our students with access to rigorous and joyful educational experiences, not just inside the classroom, but also after school,” said DCPS Chancellor Dr. Lewis D. Ferebee. “Out of school time programming meets the promises outlined in our Capital Commitment by ensuring our scholars feel connected to their schools and their communities through enriching opportunities in all eight wards.”

Since launching in March 2025, MOST-DC has become the District’s centralized hub for out-of-school-time programming, giving families a single place to browse and register for programs instead of having to navigate multiple agency websites. The portal allows families to search for programs by school name, ward, grade level, cost, and home address, making it easy to find options that work for them. Today, 691 OST programs from 173 providers across six District agencies are available on the portal, with options in every ward for students in pre-K through 12th grade. Apprenticeship programs for youth up to 24 years of age are also available on the site, offered through the Department of Employment Services (DOES).

“The MOST-DC portal continues to make accessing afterschool opportunities simpler and more convenient for families,” said Deputy Mayor for Education Paul Kihn. “By helping families navigate enrollment in one centralized platform, we are increasing access to programs that keep students engaged, supported, and connected after the school day ends.”

Returning users must update their student consent information for SY 2026-27 before applying for programs. New users must create a MOST-DC parent or guardian account and link their student profile before registration opens.

Families can prepare for registration by:

Logging into or creating their MOST-DC account at MOST.dc.gov.

Updating required student consent information for SY 2026-27.

Linking student profiles to parent or caregiver accounts.

Searching for programs once registration opens on May 19.

For technical support, families may submit a ticket through the MOST-DC portal or email [email protected].

In addition to DCPS afterschool opportunities for SY 2026-27, families can also use the MOST-DC portal to explore summer programming across the District, with all programs visible by June 2, 2026. These offerings build on the Bowser Administration’s continued investment in high-quality, safe, and engaging summer experiences for young people, including more than $2 million in additional grants through the Summer Strong DC initiative, supporting expanded access to summer programs for District youth.

The Office of Out of School Time Grants and Youth Outcomes, located within the Office of the Deputy Mayor for Education, leads the Learn24 network, which connects young people and families with high-quality out-of-school-time opportunities across the District. Since 2017, the Bowser Administration has invested more than $140 million in OST programming serving over 103,000 young people citywide.

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