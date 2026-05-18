Governor, First Partner statement on Islamic Center of San Diego shooting

Jennifer and I are horrified by today’s violent attack at the Islamic Center of San Diego, where families and children gather, and neighbors worship in peace and fellowship. Today, this community space was shattered by gunfire.

California sends our deepest condolences to the families and communities impacted by today’s shooting.

Worshippers anywhere should not have to fear for their lives. Hate has no place in California, and we will not tolerate acts of terror or intimidation against communities of faith.

Thank you to the brave law enforcement officers and first responders who acted swiftly to protect the children and worshippers.

To the San Diego Muslim community: California stands with you.